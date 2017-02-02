A summer cruise to Okinawa

Asian luxury cruise line Dream Cruises has just launched its Summer 2017 cruise itineraries aboard inaugural ship, Genting Dream.

Starting April 2, Genting Dream will set sail from its dual homeports of Hong Kong and Nansha, Guangzhou on five-night voyages to the idyllic destinations of Naha and Miyakojima in Okinawa, Japan. Sailing through the summer, guests who are looking for a quick escape can also enjoy a two-night weekend cruise sailing from Hong Kong.

“We are delighted to introduce Genting Dream’s first ‘Summer Cruise Season’ which also marks its maiden cruise to Okinawa, Japan,” company president Thatcher Brown said.

“With the success of our current Vietnam cruises, we are further developing exhilarating itineraries that will capture the beauty and diversity of Asia and excite the passions of our guests. With pristine beaches, crystal clear water and myriad cultural and historic attractions, Okinawa Japan is a natural and popular choice for Genting Dream this summer,” he added.

Two state-of-the-art submersibles on board Genting Dream are also available for guests who want to explore the spectacular sights under the Okinawan waters and marvel at the dazzling array of marine life and seascapes for an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

A remarkable range of events aboard the luxury liner include educational and stimulating lectures on the historical ties between Okinawa and China along with award-winning, world-class photographers, motivational thought leaders, and iconic explorers of land, sea and space. There is also the innovative Space Camps for Kids and a Mermaid Academy at Sea for families to enjoy.

Ports of call

Naha – the urban capital of Okinawa – offers a selection of colorful and energetic restaurants, hotels, bars and shops to explore. Also home to Shuri-j, a beautifully restored castle that was once the home of Ryky royalty and a UNESCO World heritage site.

Miyakojima – the jewel of Miyako – regarded as the most beautiful island in Japan, is a magical destination edged with stunning white sand beaches and clear pristine waters.

Hong Kong – Asia’s vibrant capital – is perfect for those looking for a quick getaway to enjoy a two-night weekend cruise sailing across the beautiful waters of the South China Sea. This is also where Dream Cruises’ offices (www.dreamcruiseline.com) are based.

“Our goal is to not only provide our guests with the best cruise experience and best value possible of any brand in the Asia Pacific, but also to deliver inspiring journeys and to help create memories that will last a lifetime,” the Dream Cruises president said.