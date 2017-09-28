SUMMER IN PRINTS

Lilly Pulitzer

Holiday wear specialist Lilly Pulitzer has again taken colors and prints straight from nature, and created a definite splash in the RESORT 365 collection. Picture the hot pinks of the bougainvillea, the coral of the hibiscus, the electric green of new leaves on Manila Palms that line Worth Avenue in Palm Beach. Organic flora and sea life fills every print. RESORT 365 means apparel for a lifestyle that is effortlessly breezy. The fabrics are tropical style at its best. It’s a beachfront way of dressing that can be spotted by many from across the room. It’s a celebration of life under the palms with an eternally summer state of mind.

This collection is only available at Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La and Cebu.