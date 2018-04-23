Summer in the tropics

Tropical prints are trending this season—think pineapples and palm prints; tropical, foliage and rainforest scenes, many of which are oversized to create a fresh statement.

There’s a burst of color and energy for girls, with a citrus deep orange, lime green, and sunflower yellow—as well as tomato red palette. Vivid hues contrast with fruit and floral prints on a flowy dress or off shoulder ensembles are also hot this season. Finally, there are ruffles and pompoms for a boho vibe.

For boys, the tropical trend is expressed in graphic shirts, bold t-shirts and button down polos worn with printed shorts, distressed denims and brightly colored solid basics. Neon colors burst with fashion energy; while tones of blue highlight summer’s calm and cool side.

All these are easily achievable with SM Kids summer collection available at The SM Store.