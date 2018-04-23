Summer protect your car with Sonax

With the punishing UV rays bearing down on your car this summer, now is the time for paint protection to preserve its glossy finish. Sonax, Germany’s No. 1 and trusted brand of car care products and services offers protection from the harsh elements by coating your car’s exterior with hard-as-glass but flexible long-term protection with exceptional resistance to UV light and chemicals, and against aggressive environmental influences such as road salt, tar, and street and industrial pollution. The surface gets super hydrophobic, acts as a dirt repellent, and obtains less maintenance effort from its “easy-to-clean” effect. The CC36 Ceramic Coating gives an incredible deep shine with impressive color intensity.

SONAX CC36 Ceramic Coating is the most advanced surface care enhancement product to ever come from Germany. Here’s what SONAX CC36 provides: incredible gloss, sheeting that is out of this world, superior longevity to any wax or sealant, and ease of application. SONAX CC36 Ceramic Coating will redefine how you detail your vehicle.

SONAX CC36 Ceramic Coating is not a wax or paint sealant. In fact, it’s much different. This two-stage coating blankets your vehicle’s paintwork in a flexible shell of extremely glossy protection that lasts years, not months. Compared to a conventional wax or paint sealant, SONAX CC36 Ceramic Coating provides superior gloss and better resistance to environmental impacts such as bird droppings, water spots, car wash scratches, and more. SONAX CC36 Ceramic Coating is for the person that wants the best protection for their vehicle!

SONAX CC36 does more than sit on your paint. A special bond is created between product and surface, protecting against hostile environmental hazards, and providing a lasting, glass-like finish. SONAX CC36 Ceramic Coating is an all-inclusive kit that requires no special training or equipment needed to apply. Even if you are not a professional detailer, you can certainly achieve professional results with SONAX CC36 Ceramic Coating.

With protection that lasts up to one year, SONAX CC36 Ceramic Coating gives you peace of mind. Rather than having wax your car every 2-3 months, simply take care of the existing coating and you’re surface is glossy and protected!

SONAX is available in Blade stores in SM, Robinsons, and Ayala Malls, LG2 Stations, and car wash/dealer partners nationwide.