Summer season to start this week

The state-run weather bureau on Sunday said it may officially declare the start of summer this week as the northeast monsoon or amihan season is about to end.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), summer indicates the onset of dry season with weather systems including easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific.

“Easterlies will bring warm weather to the country this week, particularly toEastern Visayas, while the northeast monsoon will only likely affect Luzon in two to three days,” weather specialist Gener Quitlong said.

Quitlong added that Pagasa is not expecting any major weather system approaching the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Forecast temperature also ranges from 25 to 33 degrees Celsius in most areas of the country, he said.

In the meantime, the northeast monsoon will continue to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon also on Sunday.

It will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the Ilocos Region and Central Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, Pagasa said.