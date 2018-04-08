Summer starts this week—Pagasa

SUMMER may be declared officially this week as the northeast monsoon or “amihan” season is about to end, the state-run weather bureau said on Sunday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said an indication was when easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific start to blow into country.

“Easterlies will bring warm weather in the country this week, particularly in Eastern Visayas, while the northeast monsoon will only likely affect Luzon in two to three days,” weather specialist Gener Quitlong said.

Quitlong added that Pagasa was not expecting any major weather system approaching the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Forecast temperature also ranges from 25 to 33 degrees Celsius in most areas of the country, he added.

In the meantime, the northeast monsoon will continue to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon on Sunday.

It will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA