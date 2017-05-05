When summer unleashes creativity

A unique launch of upscale American furnishing store Pottery Barn’s new collection for Summer 2017 unleashed the creative side of popular personalities who are also known to throw the best parties at home.

Using pieces inspired by refined coastal styles, rustic chic designs, and aquatic themes, TV host and newscaster Christine Jacob-Sandejas, fashion and events director Robby Carmona, SSI Group, Inc. VIP services manager Mikaela Lagdameo-Martinez, and blogger Cecile Van Straten were invited to curate their special summer spaces to their heart’s delight.

Jacob-Sandejas whipped up a warm but sophisticated dining spread; Carmona came up with modern yet cozy living room space; Lagdameo-Martinez mixed and matched pieces for a colorful children’s play area; and Van Straten chose earth tones for ideal backyard party setup.

Guests enjoyed picking up ideas from each of the four takes on summer spaces, and like them unleashed their own creativity shopping for pieces to bring home with them.