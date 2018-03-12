Summer workshops for potential little stars

As summer draws near for school children, what better way to spend the long vacation than be trained like award-winning celebrities as Star Magic’s Summer Workshops begins anew to hone potential little stars.

Endorsed by parents for giving their children confidence despite honing their performing skills, registration for this year’s schedule of activities will take place on March 17 and 18 at the 6th floor, DTC Building thru the ABS-CBN audience entrance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Among the graduates of past Star Magic Workshops are three-time Best Supporting Actor Christian Bables, Famas Best Supporting Actress and Film Development Council of the Philippines chairperson Liza Dino, and Best Child Actor Lance Lucido. A good number of existing ABS-CBN stars also continue to enrol in workshops, among them Star Awards for Movies Most Promising Movie Actress and Actor Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia who were students in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Star Awards for Television Best Drama Supporting Actor Arjo Atayde, who’s been doing acting trainings since 2014 and Venezuela’s Five Continents International Film Festival Best Actress, Anna Luna, who has been undergoing acting training since 2009, are also among those who took the summer course.

The workshops offer a wide array of classes including dance, teens and adults’ acting, voice and even children’s acting, under the supervision of

Star the only certified trainer of the “Chubbuck Technique” in the Philippines, Director Rahyan Carlos.

Hollywood stars who were trained in the Chubbuck method include Halle Berry, Jared Leto, Sylvester Stallone, Brad Pitt, Jim Carrey, Charlize Theron, Beyonce, Jessica Biel and Eva Mendez.

