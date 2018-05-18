Summing it up: Are we better off or much worse?

THIS column is written at an altitude of several thousand feet while crossing the international date line on my way to the United States. The political world does not look much brighter from this height, but distance has a way of correcting perspective. A citizen of the world should know that global events reshape domestic realities, but many times the citizen of a sovereign state cannot help but put his own domestic concerns above everything else. This is probably my present case. Although the problems of Syria, Korea, Iran, Israel and Palestine, and Russia seem to have captured the imagination of millions, the most recent incidents at home persuade me to leave these problems, at least for now, with Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Antonio Guterres, and others.

Two large issues

There are two large issues riveted on my mind. These are China’s increasing and unprotested militarization of the Spratlys, which has already compromised the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, and the abominable judicial lynching of Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno by eight or nine of her peers, with the hapless support of so many misguided people, including the otherwise educated and politically responsible. These incidents may have already defined the Philippines irrevocably as a failed state.

First, the unprotested militarization. This involves what may be described, at best or at worst, as “disputed areas.” Both China and the Philippines claim the same areas. But as far as the Philippines is concerned, they are its exclusive domain and therefore it has an inexorable duty to assert its sovereignty and defend its territory from any illegal encroachment or occupation. The second Aquino administration, for all its unspeakable excesses and lapses, tried to do it; even though B. S. Aquino 3rd and his foreign secretary tended to speak like military sergeants, they insisted on calling the areas “ours,” and they filed a petition before the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague to assert the nation’s sovereign rights.

After costly litigation, the Philippines won its case at the Hague. The court said China’s claim, based on the so-called nine-dash line, has no legal basis. But from the very beginning, China, which, like the Philippines, is a state party to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), refused to recognize the arbitration court, the arbitration process, and its ultimate outcome. The court ruling came 12 days after President Rodrigo Duterte came into office, but instead of welcoming the ruling as a major victory, he took it as a major blow to his program of government, or as though it did not at all exist. This naturally disappointed many friendly governments which had supported the Philippines.

What DU30 did not do

Had DU30 wanted to sign off with China on a policy of “good neighborliness,” he could have avoided rubbing salt on China’s wounds, without giving up what his predecessor had gained. He could have said to President Xi Jinping something like this: “Mr. President, the court has ruled in the Philippines’ favor, but because of our historic friendship, which we like to build upon, we shall not now discuss its legal consequences. We shall instead work together to seasonably find a mutually acceptable mode of settling our dispute and making our two countries the strongest of friends. In the meantime, our two governments shall refrain from undertaking any action that would in any manner alter the physical conditions of the contested areas.”

DU30 did nothing of the kind. He gave the Chinese a free hand, complete freedom to do what they pleased. The “disputed areas” automatically became “surrendered areas.” So the Chinese reclaimed and fortified islands, islets, shoals, reefs and other maritime features within the Philippines’ EEZ, ironically using black sand and other earth materials illegally mined in the Philippines by corrupt local officials who illegally sold them to the Chinese who illegally hauled them in dark barges often in the dead of night. This gave the Philippines “double title” to the islands, islets, shoals, reefs and other maritime features within the Philippine EEZ.

The last straw

The final aggravation came when the first Chinese military transport plane landed on Mischief Reef. And then, according to reports, on Fiery Cross and Subi Reefs. Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano announced he was “thinking” of filing a diplomatic protest against the provocation, but to this day nothing has been heard about the planned protest. Then a few days later China announced that it had deployed cruise missiles on the reefs.

This called for a stronger and more urgent diplomatic protest. But instead of doing so, DU30 acted like the cowardly cuckolded husband who having caught his wife in the act with her lover, who happened to be his own employer, decided to avoid a confrontation for fear of getting fired by his employer. DU30 expressed profuse relief that the Chinese missiles “are not directed at the Philippines.”

How could they be? Having been installed in areas “within the Philippine EEZ,” they could not possibly be directed against “Philippine territory.” They are obviously intended to target ships or planes of the US or Japanese or any other Navy that would be navigating the South China Sea, through which $5 trillion of the world’s goods passes yearly. But this ultimately means that in case of armed conflict involving the forces facing each other in the South China Sea, they would make the Philippines the automatic target of any retaliatory strikes against these cruise missiles in the Spratlys. This requires no rocket science or even simple geometry.

Economic justification

This seems to carry not just a mild hint of treason, but DU30’s justification for all this has been the so-called economic largesse China has promised to the Philippines. This has been hyped a lot since DU30 visited Beijing in October 2016 and announced his military and economic “separation” from the US, and his “aligning himself with Russia and China, against the world.” But there has been no concrete evidence of this largesse.

A recent article by the La Salle political science professor Richard Javad Heydarian points out that Japanese official development assistance to and investments in the Philippines have outpaced Chinese aid and assistance by 23 times, while US investments have outpaced the Chinese by at least five times. The most visible Chinese contribution to the DU30 government appears to be the overflow of Chinese “workers,” notably in Northern Luzon, Calabarzon and Metro Manila.

From an earlier estimate of 400,000, one source says the number has doubled to 800,000 within a very short time. Some of the real “workers work in infrastructure projects, which were supposed to create jobs for DU30’s unemployed kababayan, but most of them are said to be more interested in gambling, mining, and property acquisition through Filipino dummies in Palawan.

A young business executive from Davao informed me before I left Manila that some Chinese “businessmen” appeared in Mindanao with a lot of business proposals, which they expect to be funded by Land Bank and other Philippine banks. “The big propaganda is that the Chinese will be our economic saviors, but they are not bringing any money of their own, they just want to fry us in our own oil,” said the businessman.

More and more people no longer hesitate to call DU30’s relations with China “treasonable.”

Lynching the Chief Justice

At the beginning of my flight, I was approached by a senior-looking fellow passenger who introduced himself as a retired Supreme Court justice. I was happy to talk to him and to share with him my deep sorrow and pain over what has happened to our once esteemed Supreme Court. In my honest view, if the eight or nine justices had plunged actual knives into Sereno’s body, as Brutus and his friends had done to the ill-starred Julius Caesar at the Roman Senate, her physical death would still not have been the most grievous death that happened on that fateful May 11.

For many things, many values, many institutions died when the eight or nine justices decided they had the right, the duty and the power which they did not have—-to remove an impeachable officer whom the Constitution declares may be removed only by death, permanent disability, resignation, or impeachment for, and conviction of, culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes or betrayal of public trust, with the concurrence of no less than two-thirds of all the members of the Senate.

The Constitution, the rule of law, the rule of reason, and the Supreme Court itself died on that day. As some columnists, some of them my friends, cheered and gloated over Sereno’s fate, and gave her a few extra kicks as she lay prostrate on the ground, I grieved for my poor underpaid profession too. One good friend eulogized Justice Noel Tijam’s miserable ponencia for talking about Sereno’s “integrity” at the beginning and end of his text, forgetting that the issue had nothing at all to do with her integrity but only with the integrity of the justices who had placed themselves above the Supreme Court, the Constitution and the law.

Poor Justice Tijam

I can only weep for poor Justice Tijam for his unfortunate composition. How will he live down his going to such lengths to pervert the strongest emanations of reason and the clearest meaning of the Constitution and the law just to please a President who will not be denied the pleasure of hanging an enemy? Whom does he expect to listen to him if ever he is compelled to say his ponencia has been good for the country?

