Summit Media ends 23 years of print operations, goes digital

AFTER 23 years, Summit Media, which is known for its magazine publications, has ceased its print operations on Tuesday.

In a statement, Summit Media said it fully transformed into the digital platform “starting this month.”

“This month, Summit Media completes its full digital transformation,” the company said.

Summit Media’s six major magazine publications, Cosmopolitan, Preview, YES, Top Gear, FHM, and Town & Country, will cease to operate, but will continue under their online platforms.

“These brands are already thriving online as Cosmo.ph, Preview.ph, Pep.ph (for YES!), Topgear.com.ph, FHM.com.ph, and Townandcountry.ph,” Summit said.

Founder and president Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng said the pursuit of quality would continue as Summit Media transitions into the digital platform.

“Today, we embrace the way our highly connected audiences now prefer to consume content,” she said in her statement. “As we follow them from print to digital, we will continue our relentless pursuit and delivery of quality, up-to-the minute content and a dynamic and engaging editorial experience—this time, aided by data, which now pervades and informs many of our editorial decisions.”

Summit Media could not be reached for comment.

Gokongwei-Cheng, daughter of businessman John Gokongwei, founded Summit Media in June 1995, with Preview being its first magazine. ARIC JOHN SY CUA