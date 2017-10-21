Summit Point Invitational takes off Dec 5

The 2017 Summit Point Invitational Tournament was set December 15 to 16 at Summit Point Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas.

Advertisements

A four-ball stroke play format will be observed during the first day of the tournament. The best net score of the whole hole counts as the team’s score to be converted into Stableford points.

A Stableford aggregate stroke play format, meanwhile, will be played in the second day.

Bonafide members, spouses, dependents, and partner guests of the club are eligible to participate in the tournament. Entry fee is pegged at P10,000 for member-guest teams and P12,000 for guest-guest teams. The fee is inclusive of giveaways, snacks, lunch, golf cart, dinner during the awarding ceremony, a raffle ticket, and unlimited weekday practice rounds starting December 1. Participants will receive a personalized a K & G golf bag, golf cap, and arm sleeve.

Mandatory mulligan tickets are to be sold to each golfer at P200 per 18 holes. A player may only use one mulligan on front nine and another one on the back nine.

Men’s and mixed teams shall be divided into three divisions with handicap while the ladies grouping shall be an open classification.

For details, call 09295115816, 09281921635, 09362301550 or email spgcc.membership.go@gmail.com.