Sumo chief sorry after women attempting CPR ordered out of ring

TOKYO: The head of Japan’s sumo association has apologized after women attempting to perform CPR during a medical emergency on Wednesday were repeatedly asked to leave a sumo ring. At least two women rushed into the ring in Maizuru, northwest of Kyoto, after a local mayor collapsed while giving a speech. But as the women attempted to help the mayor, multiple announcements were made over loudspeakers asking them to leave the ring, city official Noriko Miwa told Agence France-Presse. The rings where sumo is practiced are seen as sacred places in the native Shinto faith. Women, who are considered to be “ritually unclean,” are barred from stepping into them. In a statement, the sumo association’s chief, who goes by the name Hakkaku, described the announcements as “inappropriate” under the circumstances. “The announcement was made by a referee who was upset, but it was an inappropriate act in a situation that involves one’s life. We deeply apologize,” Hakkaku said. Miwa said the mayor had been hospitalized and was now in a stable condition.

AFP