Sumptuous welcome for the Year of the Earth Dog

Every Chinese New Year, establishments all around the metro prepare special treats and dishes to usher good health, abundant wealth and endless prosperity for the Filipino family.

While hotels and restaurants may give their auspicious menus a certain twist, the lucky staples will always be the same, and listed as follows:

With its rich and delicious fattiness, pork dishes as well as lentils symbolize wealth and prosperity.

Noodles are served for long life, and should be eaten by slurping them, without cutting or breaking the strands.

Fish is eaten for prosperity due to its Chinese pronunciation “Yu” which has the same meaning for surplus or excess.

Greens resemble folded paper money, symbolizing wealth and prosperity.

Of course, with the Chinese people’s rich culinary tradition, there are many more dishes believed to bring luck when eaten in the New Year, as these sumptuous offerings will show.

Kung Hei Fat Choi!

@Resorts World Manila

For the whole month of February, Resorts World Manila’s signature Cantonese restaurant Passion will feature a special Lunar New Year menu laden with traditional Chinese celebration treats, including the Yee Sang Lo Hei (Prosperity Toss). Passion’s premium tikoy cakes, the gift of good fortune and family harmony, will also be available.

On New Year’s Day itself, Belmont Hotel will also have a sumptuous spread of Cantonese dishes with Café Belmont’s Lunar New Year Specials. This bountiful buffet of authentic Oriental delights is available only on February 16. A special fortune-telling session will be held for members and guests at The Plaza on February 16 to 18 while a ceremonial Dragon and Lion Dance will be performed by the Fil-Chinese Pink Panther Dragon and Lion Dance Group at 9:30 a.m. on February 19 starting at RWM’s main gaming entrance.

@Marriott Hotel

Marriott Manila celebrates the Lunar New Year by bringing traditional feasts to its Chinese restaurant, Man Ho. Since this is the best time for reunions, a lavish 10-course set menu fitting for 10 persons has been created for the occasion.

As Marriott International’s signature Chinese fine dining outlet, Man Ho came to Manila in November 2016 bringing authentic flavors and ingredients from Hong Kong and China. Although it is a global brand, Marriott Manila designed Man Ho to fit the distinctive local palates.

“Our kitchen team is run by Hong Kong native chefs, but our service still breathes the five-star Filipino hospitality,” said executive chef Meik Brammer.

Aside from the set menu, Man Ho also offers a Lunar New Year trademark, poon choi. Literally means, “Chinese casserole in a basin,” Poon choi is a one-pot communal dish good for 10 persons, signifying prosperity and affluence with over eight items in it.

More auspicious Cantonese dishes are also available a la carte like the very rare Roasted Goose until February 16. The Tikoy Gift Box, meanwhile, has two koi fish-shaped tikoy in 470 grams and 210 grams respectively. Marriott will also have their Lion and Dragon Dance ceremony on February 17 to close the festivities on a high note.

@Marco Polo Hotel

With Hong Kong native Chinese executive chef Terry Lai, Marco Polo’s award-winning Cantonese restaurant, Lung Hin, is bringing special dishes to the table, available only for the season.

Make each celebration worthwhile starting with the Prosperity Toss with Salmon Yu Sheng for an abundant year. The traditional salad is available for take away, for small and large orders. Enjoy the season’s exclusive dishes such as Poached Hong Kong Sesame Chicken, Sautéed Imperial Tiger Prawn with Supreme Stock, Signature Marinated Pork Knuckles, and Poached Yellow Croaker Fish with Tofu. Available until February 21.

@Diamond Hotel

Satisfy hearty appetite with authentic and popular Cantonese dishes at Corniche’s Chinese New Year Lunch and Dinner Buffet from February 15 to 18 featuring the culinary specialties of new Chinese chef Yang Yong.

Gastronomic feast includes Salmon Yu Sheng for prosperity, Wok-Fried Crab for wealth and Teochew Style Roast Suckling Pig for luck.

For a minimum spend of P5,000 at the buffet, diners get a chance to pick-a-prize and win from the Prosperity Tree. On February 16, a spend of P5,000 at the Corniche Lunch Buffet entitles guests to a free 10-minute consultation with feng shui expert Angel Macalino.

At 11 a.m., the vibrant Lion and Dragon Dance will be performed by the Philippine Ling Nam Athletic Federation. Chinese musicians Kim Hwa Ensemble will serenade guests as they play traditional musical instruments. Influence lady luck with amulets and charms available for sale at the hotel lobby until February 18.

Create balance and harmony in the New Year starting with a relaxing overnight stay in a Deluxe Room inclusive of breakfast for two at Corniche, unlimited Wi-Fi access, 20 percent off on laundry, massage service and reflexology, and complimentary shuttle service during weekends to Intramuros and SM Mall of Asia.

@Shangrila at The Fort

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Shangri-La at the Fort is delighted to present a sumptuous spread featuring regional Chinese specialties prepared by Executive Chinese Chef Wang Wei Qing, such as the traditional Norwegian salmon “Yee Sang,” Ming dynasty roasted Peking duck and Canton Road’s original roasted suckling pig, to name a few. Guests who avail of the Chinese New Year special set menus on February 15 and 16 also get a chance to win special gifts from Canton Road’s Ang Pao box that will contain various surprises from the different restaurants in the hotel.

Learn how to make Dim Sum in Canton Road that will stage a two-hour dim sum making classes on January 30, February 6 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 12nn. Learn the secret behind Canton Road’s dim sum and play chef for the session. The class includes a dim sum feast at one of the restaurant’s private dining room.

@New World Makati Hotel

Recognized as one of Philippine Tatler’s Top 20 restaurants for 2017, New World Makati’s Jasmine Restaurant will showcase once again a delicious selection of tikoy as a perfect gift to share good luck with family and friends. Freshly made and beautifully packaged, this offer is available until February 18, available in three different auspicious shapes designed to attract good luck and prosperity, such as gold bar, round and koi. This popular dessert traditionally eaten during the Lunar New Year symbolizes the promise of a better year ahead.

@Luxent Hotel

Luxent Hotel has prepared fun-filled surprises for guests visiting this February. Guests can have a grand Chinese-themed buffet feast at the Garden Café from February 12 to 18. There’s a shower of snacks with a Dimsum and Noodles All-You-Can offer at the Lush Bar and Lounge from Monday to Thursday on all weeks of February, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Everyone is also invited to welcome the Year of the Dog with an awe-inspiring Dragon and Lion Dance ceremony on February 15 at the hotel lobby.

@Novotel Manila Araneta Center

Welcome the Year of The Dog with a feast from the world over at Food Exchange Manila. Indulge in Chef Allan Meng’s auspicious offerings from the Chinese station, such as Beijing duck, cucumber jellyfish in garlic sauce, homemade dumplings, spicy seafood, Cantonese fried noodles, steamed fish in soy sauce, and many more.

Apart from these limited time dish offerings, diners also get to enjoy Food Exchange Manila favorites from the restaurant’s interactive stations—with Japanese, Indian, Grilled Fare, International, and sweet treats.

Novotel also offers two inviting stay packages for the Love Month until February 28. The Love N Luck package with overnight accommodations and buffet breakfast for two adults and two children ages 15 and below. Enjoy choice of either two complimentary buffet lunch or dinner vouchers at Food Exchange Manila, or two complimentary vouchers for a one-hour Swedish/Combination massage at InBalance Spa.

Friends looking to enjoy a staycation can enjoy the Love N Luck package for up to three adults, with additional surcharge to include extra bed, buffet breakfast and choice of complimentary inclusion for the third adult.

@Conrad Hotel

Conrad Manila ushers in the Lunar New Year with a fiery lion and dragon dance performance auspiciously paired with a mouth-watering selection of authentic Chinese delicacies at the multi-award-winning China Blue by Jereme Leung for the special date on February 16 for lunch and dinner.

Executive Chinese chef Eng Yew Khor presents specially-crafted premium set and a la carte menus, highlighted by an array of propitious entrées such as the steamed stuffed crab claw and dried oyster money bag in crab roe sauce to welcome “money in the bag”; wok-fried king prawn and mini abalone sea treasure in an imperial hot pot for financial prosperity and business success; stir-fried king prawn with crispy oat flakes and salted egg to attract wealth and happiness among others.

Hotel guests and restaurant patrons can also take away a delectable assortment of nian gao or tikoy flavors, to share with the whole family, friends and business partners. This year’s collection in a beautifully-crafted box comes in almond, passion fruit, yuzu jelly and red bean, presented in symbolic shapes of a koi fish and mini gold bars to represent abundance and good fortune until February 16 only.

@ Manila Pavilion Hotel

On February 16, attract the blessings and good luck with a traditional Dragon and Lion Dance, Coin and Candy Shower, and irresistible Chinese Goodies. Dine on an Oriental dinner buffet at Seasons prepared by the hotel’s Singaporean executive chef Maurice Toh. To complete the festival, get the traditional tikoy available at Patisserie until February 18.

After all the fun, take delight of the hotel Deluxe Premium room for a one night accommodation with breakfast buffet for two, Chinese New Year dinner buffet for two, food voucher worth P200 and access to traditional Dragon and Lion Dance show, valid for February 16 check-in only.

@City of Dreams Manila

City of Dreams Manila ushers in abundance, happiness and good fortune in the Year of the Earth Dog with auspicious Chinese New Year specialties at its premium Chinese restaurant Crystal Dragon until February 20.

The a la carte menu highlights two styles of the Yu Sheng salad: the traditional Prosperity Abalone and Salmon Yu Sheng Salad and the Shredded Roasted Duck variation with fresh fruit salad in sesame dressing.

At the Noodle8 casual dining area at the main gaming floor, a Lunar New Year menu special is offered until February 28, consisting of festive dishes: Chun Juan, traditional deep fried pork barbecue and vegetable spring rolls with spicy plum sauce; Shou Mian, a noodle dish with baby abalone, shrimps, squid, and assorted green vegetables; and sweet treats steamed lemon custard bun and coconut tart.

@Makati Diamond Residences

The traditional dragon dance ceremony at Makati Diamond Residences stars at 10 a.m. on February 16. The ritual will also take part in certain areas of the hotel to usher in abundance and good fortune. Guests can expect a prosperity treat at Alfred and Baked, with 20 percent discount on all food and beverage to welcome in the Lunar New Year.

@Lucky Chinatown

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls is ready once more to host the Philippines’ largest and most anticipated Chinese New Year celebration to welcome the Year of the Dog.

Celebrated in Binondo, the world’s oldest Chinatown, the annual Chinese New Year celebration features two weeks of attractions, promos and events, highlighted by the Chinese New Year Countdown on the eve of the lunar New Year.

Performances will kick off on February 15, headlined by Bamboo and Orange and Lemons, with Reese Lansangan, Autotelic, Kaye Cal, and celebrity magician, the “Quick Mask Artist” Tito Cris Castro, cultural performances with a LED Lion Dance and a grand fireworks display.

This will be followed by performances at the Atrium from Silent Sanctuary and Soapdish on February 16, starting 2 p.m. featuring a Feng Shui Forecast seminar with Johnson Chua, plus traditional Chinese performances around the mall.

On February 17 at 4 p.m, celebrity sweethearts Janella Salvador and Elmo Magalona will take the stage, along with singer songwriter Caleb Santos and talented boyband The Juans.

On February 18, at 2 p.m., Lucky Chinatown will put the spotlight on man’s best friend to celebrate the Year of the Dog with a Barking in Style, a Dog Fashion Show at the Atrium featuring costumed canines followed by a performance from Sponge Cola and a Feng Shui talk with Master Hans Cua.

Visitors are also invited to take part in the 8 Lucky Rituals or traditional Chinese practices that will be available in Lucky Chinatown until February 18 to welcome greater prosperity and luck for 2018.

@Wharf Hotels

Wharf Hotels has launched two new offers across 15 of its Niccolo and Marco Polo Hotels in China, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Offers for both brands include extra benefits so guests may experience new getaways and discover vibrant destinations in style. At Marco Polo Hotels, guests may enjoy enticing perks in celebration of the New Year including buffet breakfast for two, early check-in and late check-out, 50 percent off on the second consecutive night for guests born in the Year of the Dog, a complimentary room upgrade for a minimum of three consecutive nights stay, 30 percent off for a second room booking and New Year treats to enjoy this season.

Bookings for Marco Polo hotels in the popular destinations of Beijing, Cebu, Davao, Hong Kong, Changzhou, Foshan, Jinjiang, Manila, Shenzhen, Wuhan and Xiamen, may be made at marcopolohotels.com.

Auspicious gifts

@Rustan’s

This Year of the Dog, Rustan’s takes inspiration from man’s bestfriend with auspicious treats and picks that will reward everyone throughout the year. In celebrating the Chinese New Year, take this opportunity to improve the flow of energy and Feng shui in the home by bringing in new pieces that elevate the feel of your spaces. Choose from a wide array of pieces – from intricate, hand-crafted furniture from Yong Chang to beautiful vases and décor from Lladro, Lalique, Swarovski and Franz. For a more playful touch, Goebel and Gift Pavilion presentcute tabletop accents of fortuitous fruit-bearing plants, dogs and maneki-neko (fortune cats). Complete the ambiance with sweet-smelling fragrances from Yankee Candles and Aromabotanical. Enjoy fun activities to be enjoyed with the entire family at Rustan’s branches across the metro. Catch the vibrant rhythms and powerful performances of Lion and Dragon dancers at Rustan’s Gateway (February 16, 10 a.m.), Rustan’s Shangri-La (February 18, 2 p.m.), Rustan’s Cebu (February 18, 3 p.m.), and Rustan’s Makati (February 18, 5:30 p.m).

Bring in positive wishes to your home, and witness the long-held art form of Chinese Calligraphy at Rustan’s Makati (February 17 and 18, 3 p.m.–6 p.m.), Rustan’s Gateway (February 18, 4 p.m.–7 p.m.), Rustan’s Alabang (February 18, 3 p.m.–6 p.m.) and Rustan’s Cebu (February 17 and 18, 3 p.m.–6 p.m.).

@Lazada

Lazada.com.ph joins this year’s Chinese New Year festivities with a big sale happening from February 13 to 16, with discounts up to 85 percent off. Here are top deals to fetch this year of the earth dog: beauty and travel essentials online like L’Oreal Paris Pure Clay Mask, Nyx Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick and Jansport backpack; prepare for your Chinese New Year celebration at home with the new year playlist with the JBL Clip 2 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, Sony DSC-W800 Digital Camera and more.

Creating good fengshui is now easier. Shop for items you usually get from Chinatown like incense, lucky charms, fengshui lucky cat, golden wealth pot, red money tree and banguas, and have them delivered straight at your doorstep. It is just the start of a prosperous year with Lazada. More deals, brands and special offers are up for grabs this year of the dog.

@Keds

In celebration of the Year of the Dog, American shoe icon Keds has created a limited edition makeover to their popular Kickstart sneaker. Take a peek at this lunar new year release featuring a supple leather upper and luxurious gold detailing. This pair comes uniquely adorned with a removable (and super adorable) golden dog charm.