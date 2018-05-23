Sun and sea friendly

Beauty products adhere to the seasons, just like women’s wardrobes do. The harsh heat of the sun this time of the year means ladies have to swap some staples for more summer-appropriate beauty options. Enter Beauty Bar Summer Cult Favorites – a must-have list of beauty products to add to the season’s stash. These saviors are ladies’ best bets to enjoying the season of sun-kissed day trips and balmy nights, and everything is as accessible on the web at beautybar.com.ph.

Full Brow. This Australian-based beauty label especially designs their brow products for quicker and easier application. Above all, the cosmetic line is infused with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Of all the longwearing Full Brow formulas, a clear standout is the Brow Powder, which is all about two B’s: building and blending. It comes in an ultra creamy formula that adds volume to your brows while nourishing it with vitamin E.

Dr. Pawpaw. The cult British favorite began with an all-in-one solution to perfectly moisturized lips. But this season, among its best sellers is “It Does It All 7-in-1 formula,” a multi-purpose hair care cream that literally does it all, working to achieve softer, smoother hair. As a summer favorite, it also provides heat protection, detangles, and reduces frizz and split ends.

Sun Bum. Established in Cocoa Beach, Florida in 2010, Sun Bum was created as a high-quality sun care brand that caters specifically to people who live and love in the sun. Sun Bum has become one of the most iconic lifestyle brands of this generation.

Not Your Mother’s. The brand was created with a specific goal in mind: to create salon-quality products with reasonable price points. Since then, it’s started various collections to address all kinds of hair problems. For summer, it’s great to get your hands on Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Texturing Spray. Its sea salt and kelp-infused formula promises sexy, windswept natural waves and a light matte finish to any hair type.