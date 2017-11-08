Sun Life Cycle PH race rolls off Nov 18

The Sun Life Cycle PH holds its inaugural race at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on November 18.

Around 1,500 cyclists aged two to 65 years old are expected to compete in the event, which actually serves as the kick-off of the two-part SunPiology, an annual fun run fund-raiser founded by actor Piolo Pascual.

The Sun Life Cycle PH will feature seven categories for the young cyclists on three wheels or for a more serious rider looking to test himself on a longer route.

It includes the Tricycle Ride (100-m distance for two- to three-year-olds), Kids’ Ride (500-m for four- to five-year-olds), Family Ride (30-minute ride for six- to 15-year-olds with adult companion), Solo Ride (30-minute ride for six- to 15-year-olds), Short Distance Ride (20-km for 10 and above), and Long Distance Ride (40-km for 10 and above).

The seventh category – the Bid2Bike – will give participants the chance to pedal side-by-side with their chosen celebrities, including alongside three-time Tour de France green jersey winner Robbie McEwen and Star Magic artists, led by Pascual.

For details and mechanics of the Bid2Bike, visit www.sunpiology.com/bid2bike/.

Bidding starts at P500 until all slots are filled. A maximum bid of P4,000 can also be made for a sure slot in the event. Winning bidders will get to bike out with their chosen stars in 20km or 40 km races and have their jerseys signed and photo taken.

Proceeds from the bidding will help send underprivileged kids to school under Pascual’s Hebreo Foundation.

The event will start at 5:30 a.m. at the 9th Ave. cor 30th Ave.

The event, put up by Sun Life Financial Philippines in partnership with Sunrise Events, Inc., also offers a wide range of fun activities within the cycling and lifestyle expo for the entire family.

“Our mission at Sun Life is to help people achieve lifetime financial security. But every now and then, we create events on health and wealth because we believe that health and wealth go together,” said Mylene Lopa, chief marketing officer of organizer Sun Life Financial Philippines.

Meanwhile, the centerpiece running event, organized by RunRio which features five categories, the 500-m dash for kids, 500-m walk for adults, 3K, 5K and 10K, will be held on Jan. 20, 2018 at Camp Aguinaldo in QC.