Sun Life Cycle PH reels off at BGC

Three-time Tour de France green jersey winner Robbie McEwen joins Piolo Pascual and a slew of Star Magic artists as they banner the cast in the Sun Life Cycle PH, which gets going today at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

A total of 1,200 bikers and enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels are participating in the inaugural staging of the event serving as the first of the two-part SunPiology, an annual fun run fund-raiser founded by Pascual.

The event fires off at 5:30 a.m. at the 9th Ave. cor. 30th Ave. featuring seven categories, including the highly popular Bid2Bike where participants will pedal side-by-side with their chosen celebrities, including McEwen, Pascual, and triathlon campaigners Gerald Anderson, Jake Cuenca and Matteo Guidicelli.

Other sporting celebs joining the weekend of fun, wellness activity and family bonding are Gretchen Ho, Iñigo Pascual, Marco Gallo, Kisses Delavin, Ysabel Ortega, Ivan Carapiet and Alex Diaz.

Other events on tap are the Tricycle Ride (100-m distance for two- to three-year-olds), Kids’ Ride (500-m for four- to five-year-olds), Family Ride (30-minute ride for six- to 15-year-olds with adult companion), Solo Ride (30-minute ride for six- to 15-year-olds), Short Distance Ride (20-km for 10 and above), and Long Distance Ride (40-km for 10 and above).

The premier 40-km race will start at BGC to Kalayaan Flyover toward Roxas Boulevard then back again to BGC, going through the course in two loops.

The event, held in partnership with Sunrise Events, Inc. and backed by the BGC, DOT, Powerade, Rudy Project, F2P, 2GO, Ford, Trek, Cetaphil, Sanicare, Alaska, Alcoplus, Cignal and the Philippine Star, is also staged to raise funds for the underprivileged kids under Pascual’s Hebreo Foundation.

Meanwhile, the Sun Life Resolution Run, featuring five categories – the 500-m dash for kids, 500-m walk for adults, 3K, 5K and 10K – will be held on Jan. 20, 2018 at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.