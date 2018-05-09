Sun Life’s Mantaring to retire; Sison to take the helm in July

SUN Life Financial Philippines Country Head and Chief Executive Officer Riza Mantaring will be retiring on June 30 this year after 26 years of service.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sun Life said Mantaring will be succeeded by Benedict Sison, the current chief strategy and financial management officer of the company, starting July 1.

“Mantaring has had a distinguished career and has led Sun Life Philippines through a period of unparalleled growth, seeing it named as the number one life insurance company in the Philippines for the past seven years, and the largest non-bank asset management company in the country today,” it said.

Sun Life said Mantaring successfully expanded its business in the Philippines and grew its premium income by over 250 percent during her time in charge, while its client base also grew from just under 1 million clients to 3.6 million today.

Under Mantaring’s leadership, Sun Life said it has also received countless citations, including being named Asia’s Life Insurance Company of the Year and Employer of the Year in 2015.

“Effective July 1, Mantaring will be succeeded by Benedict Sison, who will take on the role of Country Head and CEO of Sun Life Financial group of companies in the Philippines,” it said.

Sison is also currently president of the Sun Life Prosperity Funds Inc., Grepalife Funds Corp., a board member of the Sun Life Financial Philippines Holdings Co. and treasurer of the Sun Life Foundation.

Mantaring will stay with Sun Life as chair of the Sun Life Philippines Holding Co. and will remain on the board of Sun Life Grepa Financial Inc. and as chair of the Sun Life Foundation, according to the insurance firm.