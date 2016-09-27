Sunang wins long jump bronze in Asian Beach Games

Rio Olympian Marestella Torres-Sunang bagged the bronze medal in the women’s long jump event on Tuesday at the 5th Asian Beach Games in Da Nang City, Vietnam.

Sunang registered 6.10 meters to finish third behind Vietnamese Bui Thi Thu Thao (6.32 meters) and Nguyen Thi Truc Mai (6.11 meters) in the competition held at the Son Thuy Beach.

Over at the Bien Dong Park, Annie Ramirez failed to advance to the semifinal of the women’s open weight division in jiu-jitsu after bowing to Jordanian Rana Hatem Sharif Qubbaj in the quarterfinal round. Jenina Kaila Napolis had earlier lost in the round-of-16 of the women’s open weight division while Gian Taylor Dee was eliminated in the men’s open weight round-of-16 category.

In kurash, Gilbert Ramirez bowed to Muhammet Temirov of Turkmenistan in the men’s -81kg. round-of-16 while Eunice Lucero lost in the women’s -63kg. quarterfinals.

In volleyball, the tandem of Regine Anne Arocha and Roxanne Gorre was beaten by Vietnamese pair Le Thi Bich Vi and Tu Thi Thu Van in the preliminary round competition at Mye Khe Beach.

PNA