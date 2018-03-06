SunAsia to build 150MW solar facilities

FILIPINO firm SunAsia Energy, Inc. is planning to develop several solar facilities in the Philippines with a total capacity of 150 megawatts (MW) in 2019, mostly in the Mindanao region.

“Our target for next year is 150MW,” SunAsia President Theresa Capellan told reporters, adding that 135MW will be dedicated to Mindanao alone.

SunAsia’s solar project in Sta. Barbara, Pangasinan, a first in the province, will be constructed this year, with the groundbreaking set for May. Capellan said the 20-MW facility in the municipality is being developed in partnership with Dagupan Electric Corp. (DECORP).

The project, initiated by DECORP, intends to provide additional capacity to their network.

Sta. Barbara Town receives an average inclined solar radiation of 1960 kilowatt per hour (kWh)/m2/year (with panels tilted at 15 degrees), according to SunAsia.

Capellan said that building a solar facility costs about $850,000 (P44.2 million) at a capacity of 50MW.

Established in 2013, SunAsia is local renewable energy developer, whose projects include the Toledo Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Plant in Cebu, the 30MW Victoria Solar Power in Negros Occidental, and the 2MW Solar PV facility in Bukidnon.

Capellan earlier said SunAsia subsidiary Megawatt Solutions, Inc. plans to construct a battery storage facility with a total capacity of 198 megawatts, or 742 megawatt hours (MWh). The facility would accommodate their five partners including Aklan Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Akelco).

Last week, Megawatt Solutions installed a 10MW/40MWh battery storage plant for Boracay Island, replacing the capacity of the diesel peaking plant in Aklan, with half of the capacity solely dedicated for the island.

“The good thing about the battery is you do not need to dispatch the 40-megawatt hours you have. It gives them flexibility to manage their grid better and also to improve the generation rate,” Capellan said.

With the installed battery storage plant, “we are in a better position to manage our supply by storing excess power during lean months and dispatching the stored electricity for use in the Aklan mainland,” Akelco President Wayne Malilay has said.

“So, even when consumption drops significantly in Boracay during the lean months, Akelco doesn’t have to pass on to the consumers the wasted contracted energy. Excess energy can be transmitted to replace expensive peak power demand,” Malilay added.