Sundry gardens

Jump into a place where each step takes you to a whole new world. Jardin de Miramar can do just that. One moment you are in a Christmas Wonderland, the next, you could be walking through Intramuros. Mosey on over to a tree maze or even a docked ship that you can climb. No need for teleportation, just a few steps and you’re headed to the next new world. Jardin De Miramar opened on 2009 but only started major operations since 2013. A family-owned business, Edna Del Rosario is one of the spearheads of this venture.

What sets it apart from other venues is that Jardin has been carefully put together by renowned artists. The landscaping was done by CCP Artist Awardee Tony

Leano. Sculptures crafted by renowned artists like Ral Arrogante and National Heritage and TOYM awardee Michael Cacnio, CCP Master Planner Jason Buensalido, international artist Daniel dela Cruz, and BGC and Glorietta sculptor Reggie Yusondecorate the grounds. In addition, international light expert Shoko Matsumoto did the garden’s lighting, adding magic to the night sky.

* * *

All in One

If it’s a garden event you are planning, then this events venue is best for you. It jam-packs 14 different types of gardens and four main halls across a sprawling three-hectare property. The area boasts a variety of Insta-worthy angles in every corner. Despite the large area of this place, they manage to keep each garden in top condition with the help of their staff, made up of 18courteous and hospitable custodians.

The venue also houses the Casa Santa Museum, and is in fact one of its main attractions. Showcasing almost 4,000 Santa Claus figures and collectibles, it remains a staple go-to for tourists and locals of Antipolo City during Christmas season.For P180, you can visit and tour Casa Santa and experience the biggest Santa collection in the Philippines.

Aside from Casa Santa, the Galera is well-loved by the little ones. It is a boat-themed garden, complete with a Noah’s Ark that they can climb. There is also a viewing deck, lotus pond and a playground with swings. This area is also perfect for birthday parties with a nautical theme.

For team building sessions, there is Campo Siete, an obstacle course type of garden where you can plan games and activities to bond and connect with your colleagues.

The gardens are spacious and invite visitors to stroll and roam around, free of charge.

During the weekends, it is a common sight to see kids and couples visiting the estate when there are no events. People of all ages who have visited Casa Santa enjoy the fresh air and vast scenery after the museum tour.

Photographers will drool over the scenery in each area; the landscapes are kept maintained and freshly trimmed. They do not use any pesticides making the flora abundant and natural.

The venue also has a zen garden to provide a sanctuary for meditation.

* * *

Here comes the bride

A pre-nuptial photoshoot is a great way to document the romance and enthusiasm of a couple before their special day. Jardin offers many backdrops to choose from, from lush greenery to rustic spots, depending on one’s mood. The garden is available for pre-nuptials and save the date videos. It is a viable option for those who would like to have off-city imagery in their mementos for a fraction of the cost compared to farther out of town trips. Not only can they save, they can also take photos in different landscapes— modern, native, zen, playground and more—for the price of one, making everywhere youlook absolutelypicture-perfect.

Intramuros is definitely an area that lives up to its name. The beautiful bucolic feel of the

stone walls mimic the ones in the original Walled City. The quaint area can also be used for a small gathering or pre-nuptial get together.

The entire place can accommodate large crowds, as much as three simultaneous weddings with guests of 100 to 150 each. It has been a top choice for many that want an outdoor setting.

Jardin De Miramar is the most-booked events place in all of Antipolo City. Packages range from P250,000 to P300,000 for all-in wedding packages. The pre-nuptial events on the other hand, are only P6,000. Pre-nuptial packages include a table set up for the family, the room for make-up and preparations and also some basic props like a bike, lights, chairs and others.

As versatile as it is now, there is still a lot of room for growth and development. The owners are planning to develop more areas and maybe construct a place where people can stay overnight.

If you are looking to hold a wedding or a grand party, or find yourself needing a venue for your next school adventure, this is a wonderful place you can explore.

For bookings and visits: www.jardindemiramar.com

276 San Jose Ext., San Isidro Antipolo City

Telephone No.: 584-3199, Fax No.: 697-4077, Cellphone No.: 09178912208

Email: info@jardindemiramar.com