SunPiology annual run rolls off Nov 18

The SunPiology, an annual fun run fund-raiser founded by actor Piolo Pascual, will now be a two-part affair with cycling to spice up the event when it is held November 18 at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Now dubbed as the SunPiology Duo, the event is introducing cycling in addition to the Sun Life Resolution Run, which is slated on Jan. 20 at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Bikers of all ages and skill levels now get a chance to strut their wares in the Sun Life Cycle PH with around 1,500 beginners and enthusiasts aged two to 65 years old expected to join.

“Our mission at Sun Life is to help people achieve lifetime financial security. But every now and then, we create events on health and wealth because we believe that health and wealth go together. This year, we go all out in our commitment to the Filipinos’ health,” said Mylene Lopa, chief marketing officer of organizer Sun Life Financial Philippines, during the event launch at Seda Hotel in Bonifacio Global City last Tuesday.

The cycling event is held in partnership with Sunrise Events, Inc. For details and listup, visit www.sunpiology.com.

On tap are seven categories, the Tricycle Ride (100-m distance for two- to three-year-olds), Kids’ Ride (500-m for four- to five-year-olds), Family Ride (30-minute ride for six- to 15-year-olds with adult companion), Solo Ride (30-minute ride for six- to 15-year-olds), Short Distance Ride (20-km for 10 and above) and Long Distance Ride (40-km for 10 and above).

The last event, the Bid2Bike, will give participants the chance to pedal alongside three-time Tour de France green jersey winner Robbie McEwen and Star Magic artists, led by Pascual.

Riders in the 20-km and 40-km divisions will tackle the route that starts at Bonifacio Global City to Kalayaan Flyover toward Roxas Boulevard then back again to BGC, with the latter going through the course in two loops.

Meanwhile, the running event, now on its ninth year and organized by RunRio, features five categories, the 500-m run for kids, 500-m walk for adults, 3K, 5K and 10K.

SunPiology remains to be a fundraiser just as it was in the past eight years, with proceeds from the bidding going to the scholars of Hebreo 12:1 Foundation founded by Pascual and the run benefitting the Hebreo 12:1 Foundation as well as Lingkod Kapamilya.