Sunray breaks ground on Clark solar project

RENEWABLE energy developer Sunray Power Inc. (SPI) broke ground last week for a 100-megawatt, P11.75 billion solar power facility in Clark Green City, a development of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), the company announced in a statement.

“We at SPI are very enthusiastic about the long standing partnership we’ve had with BCDA. Solar is the power of the future and we will continue to work together to provide clean and renewable energy not only to Clark Green City but through our other projects in Central Luzon as well,” said Salvador Zamora, Chairman of Sunray Power Inc. and its majority shareholder, Menlo Renewable Energy Corp.

BCDA President and CEO Vivencio Dizon added, “Apart from mitigating the effects of climate change and global warming, the Sunray 100MW solar power project also helps the local economy of the area as it is projected to provide employment for 1,000 workers during construction and at least 250 workers during operations.”

SPI signed a 25-year lease for the 260-hectare site within the 9,450-hectare Clark Green City project in December 2015, and committed to invest the P11.75 billion within two years.

Once completed, the Clark Green City is expected to house 1.2 million residents and generate about one million jobs, contributing about P1.57 trillion annually to the Philippine economy.

In addition to solar power, Sunray also develops generation and energy storage projects using wind and waste-to-energy technology, the company said.