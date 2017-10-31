Sunrise Sprint attracts huge field

A big field of beginners and those on comeback trail get another fun and friendly triathlon experience as they vie in the Sunrise Sprint in the Bellevue Resort 5i50 Triathlon on Sunday in Panglao Island, Bohol.

In its continuing effort to expand the base of triathlon, the organizing Sunrise Events, Inc. launched the 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km event in Subic Bay last year and included it in the 2016 The Bellevue Resort 5150. Inspired by its resounding success, the SEI is again putting up the event side-by-side with the premier 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run championship.

“As the sport grows, we continue to find ways to draw more and more athletes into it. This short distance race is perfect for those who have been training 10, 15 or 20 hours a week, those with a reasonable level of swimming proficiency, and even those who are coming back from injury,” said SEI founder Wilfred Uytengsu.

For details, visit www.bellevue. 5150philippines.com.

Meanwhile, Aussies Sam Betten and Tim Reed brace for a battle royale in the center­piece Elite pro while Dimity Lee Duke looms as the triathlete to beat in the women’s side of the event backed by title sponsor The Bellevue Resort and hosted by the world-class resort on the coastline of Panglao Island.

Betten beat Henry Beck by nearly nine minutes to clinch the gold medal last year but expects a fierce challenge from Reed, who completed a three-peat in the Ironman 70.3 Philippines early this year.

Top triathletes from 23 countries are also joining the hunt for the top $2,000 purse in both sides.

The top male and female elite finishers, meanwhile, will pocket P30,000 each.

To spice up the twin events, a 5i50 Expo Open and Bike Service Open will be held on Nov. 3-4 at The Bellevue Pavilion.

The Bellevue 5i50 also caps SEI’s triathlon calendar for the year that included the Alaska IronKids series, Xterra Danao, Ironman 70.3 Subic and Regent 5150 Subic.

The event is presented by the Department of Tourism and Tourism Promotions Board of the Philippines and backed by venue hosts Province of Bohol and The Bellevue Resort, bike and run course partner Municipality of Panglao, bike course partner Municipality of Dauis, official courier and logistics partner 2GO Express, official hydration partners Powerade and Wilkins Pure, official swim cap Tyr, official hotel Bellevue Resort, official registration partner Active Network. Other sponsors are David’s Salon, Gu, Intercare and Pioneer, while The Philippine Star, Trilife, Asiatri.com and Finisherpix are media partners, Alcoplus, Bohol Bee Farm, Cetaphil, Daylong, Devant, Regent Sanicare, Ssangyong, Storck and Timex are the marketing partners.