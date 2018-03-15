‘Sunset Sessions’ ignites Cove Manila entertainment

With chill-out music, artistic performances from Okada Manila’s resident performers World of Wonders and other live acts, Cove Manila has launched Sunset Lounge, featuring an intimate view of the Manila Bay sunset, giving guests front-row seats to this world-famous spectacular sight through its temperature-controlled dome.

Sunset Lounge – one of the main areas of Cove Manila at Okada Manila – offers an unparalleled place to unwind after a hard day’s work, with its sunset party dubbed Sunset Sessions as the best way to kick back with live music, delicious cocktails and good food.

Chef de Cuisine Paul Jean-Baptiste Cottanceau-Pocard crafted the bar menu, serving up elevated bar chow options, including the Choripán, which is Argentinian sausage, sourdough baguette, old-fashioned aioli, salsa criolla, chimichurri, and house-made pickles with French fries on the side; and Cornflake Chicken Fingers, which are marinated cornflake-breaded chicken tenders with parmesan and honey mustard dressing.

The signature cocktails are classic cocktails with a Cove Manila twist. Cove G’ n T is Gin Mare blended with grape fruit bitters, olive brine, and finished with tonic water. The Spicy Whisky Sour is Jim Beam, spiced honey water, and celery bitters. El Saraboso is the finest blackberry liqueur blended with Cazadores Reposado Tequila, apple juice, and agave syrup, finished with ginger ale.

Sunset Sessions take place from 5 p.m. to 12 midnight on Sundays to Wednesdays, and from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, marking the perfect day-to-night transition from sunset cocktails to nightclub drinks.