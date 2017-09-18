Sunshine Cruz talks about boyfriend

Hints on daughters’ estranged relationship with dad Cesar Montano

It was in October 2017 when Macky Mathay, son of former Quezon City Congressman Chuck Mathay and half-brother of actress Ara Mna, confirmed in an interview with showbiz portal Pep.PH that he and Sunshine Cruz had been dating.

Mathay, who is separated from his wife Camille Fariñas—daughter of Ilocos Norte Representative Rudy Fariñas—revealed he started courting Cruz after the actress replied to his Instagram message in September the same year. He further shared that between the two of them, he was first to admit he had already fallen in love.

Since then, the good looking couple have been looking very happy based on their social media posts. And almost a year since getting together, Cruz said they are still going as she sat down with members of media after signing a management contract with Arnold Vegafria’s ALV Talent Circuit.

“It’s still a less than year-old relationship, and it’s not perfect but I am very happy now. I also feel blessed that there’s a person who loves not only me but also my kids and treats them like his own,” Cruz said.

“We’re at a stage of enjoying each other’s company. We also support each other’s dreams and work. That’s what I love about being in this relationship. To be honest, before my children first met their Tito Macky, they’ve already friends through text and Instagram. Now, his children and my kids are hanging out. We didn’t expect that everything will jive that easily,” she elaborated.

Prior to dating the grandson of the late QC Mayor Mel Mathay, it will be remembered that Cruz filed an annulment case against estranged husband Cesar Montano in 2014. The two parted ways in 2013 amid controversies of another woman.

Asked whether their three daughters still see their father, Cruz replied, “Hindi naman nila hinahanap eh. It’s not that I am keeping them away [from him]. They can always call their father and hang out with my him, but I just hope that there will also be an effort from the father [to reach out to them]. That’s my only wish.

“Sino ba naman ang nanay na ayaw may relasyon ang tatay sa mga anak niya? That’s why I only hope make that part [of their lives]better because what more can I ask for? I’m happy with my life—I have a great teleserye, ‘Wildflower’ [on ABS-CBN]. It’s so popular that wherever I go, people call me by my character Camia.

“I am now with ALV and I have more endorsements coming in too, so I’m just overwhelmed. But I know he [Montano] is also happy. I just hope he’ll make more of an effort when it comes to his children,” she said again.

Now 40 years old, Cruz basked in compliments that she is looking more beautiful than ever, besides happy in love and fulfilled in her career. Like most people say, she looks more like a sister to her daughters rather than their mom.

Asked if she is worried that her three daughters, Angelina Isabelle, Angel Francheska and Samantha Angeline, will have suitors soon, Cruz replied, “I know that it will come, but they know they should be focused on their studies. There’s no problem if they have suitors. After all, they’re all good looking.”

The open-minded mom added, “Our only deal is that we talk about everything with each other—whether they have a crush or admirers–so I can give them advice. We’re like friends, I can be a spoiler but if I need to be a mother, I am strict with them. I talk to them and they know how to listen. I tell them it’s not easy to be a mother and a father at the same time, and what I am doing is not for me but for their future,” she ended.

The Manila Times reached out to Montano for comment but he was held up at a closed-door meeting as of press time.