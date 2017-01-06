Sunshine Dizon withdraws criminal complaint vs. husband

Actress Sunshine Dizon on Thursday filed an affidavit of desistance, withdrawing all criminal complaints she filed against estranged husband Timothy Tan.

In a press statement, Dizon said her decision to ask the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office to dismiss the cases of Concubinage and Violence Against Women and Children was the result of “soul-searching,” as well as an agreement she and Tan had forged, all putting their children’s best interest above everything else.

“I realized that pursuing criminal cases against their father could potentially traumatize my children and diminish their father’s stature in their eyes. The children have a close, loving relationship with their father, and I do not wish to get in the way of that,” the statement read.

Dizon, however, cleared that she and her husband have not reconciled but will continue to see each other especially during school events involving their children. Everything they do together, according to her, will only be to fulfill their obligations as parents and not as spouses. In fact, Dizon stressed she is preparing to file a petition for the dissolution of their six-year marriage.

“This is because I have not given up the fight for my own rights, and this fight I will continue in the proper venue at the proper time and without sacrificing my children’s emotional and mental well-being,” she ended.

It will be remembered that in June, Dizon posted on her Instagram account a note allegedly given to her husband by a woman named Clarissa Soriano Sison. She then shared a photo of Sison, whom she claimed to be Tan’s mistress.

In August, Dizon, Tan and the alleged mistress met for the first time at the Prosecutor’s Office less than a month after the actress made public their marital woes. Sison did not accede to any interview and immediately left the scene after the hearing.