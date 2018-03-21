Sunshine over Korean Peninsula temporary at most

THE whole world seems to be clamoring both for the “Olympic thaw” between the two Koreas before, during and after the recent Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, and for the even more unexpected ensuing unfreezing of the icy North Korean-American relations. The heads of state of both Koreas will meet next month, setting the stage for an even more momentous summit meeting between President Donald Trump of the United States and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Well, as I started to illustrate previously, I can only express more caution than optimism in this case. Even the recent summit between Australia and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Sydney also saw it fit to express “cautious optimism” on the latest series of developments on the Korean Peninsula.

I wrote summarily about North Korea’s longstanding support for and execution of international terrorist activities. That spanned the periods during and after the Cold War between the communist and capitalist camps. North Korea’s rivals, then as now, were South Korea which it saw as a puppet regime, and the United States which it considered an occupation force.

Let’s talk about South Korea first. For many years in the last century, South Koreans also lived under military dictatorships. This started with Park Chung-hee’s military coup in the 1960s, and continued with two other military dictators after his assassination in the late 1970s. Although ushering in tremendous economic development, these were essentially brutal right-wing juntas which suppressed dissent. The opposition to the South Korean military regimes (the “descendants” of which morphed into today’s conservative-camp politicians) admittedly worked tirelessly and often selflessly to try to bring back democratic rule.

But in line with the spirit of the time, where right-wing dictatorships around the world were typically opposed by more left-wing opposition movements, many of these South Korean democracy activists (many of whom matured into seasoned democratic-camp politicians today) harbored left-wing beliefs, and did not oppose the North Korean regime as much as the South Korean powers-that-be at the time. They appeared to consider the reunification of the two Koreas to be of a much higher priority than the scourge of North Korea’s reputed reign of terror, as they felt that the South Korean junta was equally if not more brutal, having opened fire on demonstrating students in the Gwangju massacre, for example. In fact, some South Korean student activists during those eventful years even defected to the North, receiving a hero’s welcome there. In short, many South Korean democracy activists at the time were more nationalists than anti-communists, while the military regime and their supporters remained resolutely anti-communist and pro-Western.

I trace the true “democratization” of South Korea to the 1998 accession of former democracy activist leader Kim Dae-jung to the presidency, although another somewhat more moderate democrat, Kim Yong-sam, assumed the presidency before him. Kim Dae-jung introduced the so-called “Sunshine Policy,” initially opening up dialogue and then economic cooperation with the North. He even held a summit with his then North Korean counterpart.

I should perhaps not be too critical of Kim Dae-jung as after all he became a Nobel Peace Prize laureate as a result of his peace overtures to the North. But in my humble opinion, Kim Dae-jung’s “sunshine” indeed brightened up the Korean Peninsula, but mainly provided the much needed economic and other forms of nourishment to a materially much deprived North Korea (due to its own hitherto closed-door policy and the worldwide justifiable sanctions). Kim Dae-jung’s presidential successor from the democratic camp also continued with the Sunshine Policy.

But was North Korea thankful for South Korea’s very timely help and amend its pugilistic ways, or even reform and open up its economy? The answer is a resolute no. Instead, North Korea essentially bought precious time to develop nuclear weapons and the ballistic missile capability to carry them over long and short haul alike. The rare “sunshine” over the Korean Peninsula and beyond has since often been overcast by the dark clouds generated by North Korea’s frequent and capricious nuclear and missile tests. North Korea did not hesitate to bombard South Korean islands near their border, or to torpedo South Korean ships.

There is scarcely any doubt that North Korea is once again buying time to fully weaponize its nuclear capability, instead of expressing a sincere willingness to relinquish them as demanded by the mainstream of the international community. I can fully appreciate why South Korea has to go along with the aforementioned “Olympic thaw,” as the threat of North Korean disruption or at least disturbance of the Olympic Games is real, and it is only responsible to try to ameliorate its essentially “hostaged” situation by accommodating the North’s demands temporarily. But it would be sheer folly to even think that this ushers in a prolonged period of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.