Of ‘Sunshine’ and porcelain art

Creativity knows no age at the Sunshine Place as the senior club’s members exhibited their works in a porcelain painting and on-the-spot contest exhibit over the holidays.

Participants in the Porcelain Painting workshop facilitated by Mee Lee Casey created delightful art works on china in floral and Christmas themes, scenes and landscapes, fruits and vegetables, and animals using lessons they learned from the past year’s sessions. These included mixing of paints, pen work, wipeout techniques, and tactile finger and brush strokes.

Casey, a Malaysian expat wife who has 20 years of experience in teaching and painting has workshops at the Sunshine Place catering to both beginners and advanced artists. She was amazed at the works of her participants, and believes that “everyone can become adept at the art.”

During the same exhibit, the Sunshine Place presented the artworks created for an on-the-spot painting contest held for its students. This was a stimulating challenge for members, who were challenged to finish an artwork without the guidance and advise of instructor Fidel Sarmiento. Minette De Joya took the top awardn while Vicky Pollisco and Cecilia De Joya received second and third awards, respectively.

Another highlight of the exhibit is a special tribute to Sunshine Place instructors Fidel Sarmiento for acrylic painting, Barbara Gonzalez for From the heart writing workshop, Mee Lee Casey for porcelain painting and Marc Tomas for Ikebana for their hard work and passion in sharing their skills with Sunshine Place members.

Sunshine Place, a senior recreation center under the Felicidad Tan Sy Foundation, is a venue for adults to live actively, through engaging in recreational classes and age-appropriate physical training programs. It is the venue to be entertained, to socialize and to reflect; a place of happiness and wellness for one’s mind, body and soul.

