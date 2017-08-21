Sunvar judge contender for Sandiganbayan post

The Makati City judge who ordered the enforcement of an eviction order against Sunvar Realty Development Corp. (Sunvar) from the Mile Long property is among the top contenders for a post in the Sandiganbayan.

At the voting of the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC), Mary Ann Corpus-Mañalac, presiding judge of Branch 141 of the Makati City Regional Trial Court, was short-listed for the post recently vacated by Justice Samuel Martires, who was promoted to the Supreme Court (SC).

Mañalac issued the directive implementing an order of the Court of Appeals that ejected Sunvar from the Mile Long property and directed them to pay the government back rentals amounting to P1.6 billion, exclusive of legal interest.

President Rodrigo Duterte had vowed to reclaim the property from the Prieto and Rufino clans, owners of the realty corporation.

Aside from Mañalac, those being considered for the Sandiganbayan posy are judges Kevin Narce Vivero of the Antipolo City RTC, Olivia Escubio-Samar of the Malolos City RTC, Rosanne Fe Romero-Maglaya of the Quezon City RTC, and lawyer Josephine Capio Caranzo.

Meanwhile, contending for the Court of Appeals (CA) post recently vacated by Justice Noel Tijam who was also appointed to the Supreme Court are judges Mary Angelene Quimpo-Sale of the Quezon City RTC, Ma. Celestina Cruz-Mangrobang of the Manila RTC and lawyers Walter Ong and Merianthe Pacita Zuraek.

The names of the candidates for the vacant Sandiganbayan and CA posts will by submitted by the JBC, a multi-sectoral screening body led by SC Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, to Duterte who shall make the appointment.