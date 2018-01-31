‘Super blue blood moon’ to rise Jan 31

Sky gazers are in for a rare celestial event on Wednesday night when the moon will turn into a “super blue blood moon” visible in Philippine skies.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the once-in-a-lifetime-event last happened 36 years ago.

“Ang event na ito ay bibihira [This is a rare event]. Based on statistics, [it will be in]more than 100 years [before we can witness it again],” said Dario de la Cruz, chief of Pagasa’s space science and astronomy section.

The lunar event indicates that viewers will see the moon become a supermoon, a blue moon and a blood moon–three phases visible to the naked eye all in one night.

A supermoon is when a full moon comes within about 361,000 kilometers closer to the Earth, making it appear 14 percent larger than its actual size.

A blue moon, on the other hand, is when the moon appears with a slight tinge of blue after it completes its orbit as a second full moon of the calendar month—a rare occurrence since a full moon usually occurs every 30 or 31 days.

Finally, the blood moon is when the moon appears with a reddish-copper shade during the peak of the total lunar eclipse.

The total lunar eclipse is when the Earth’s shadow will fully cover the moon—happening simultaneously with the three lunar events—and will start at 6:49 p.m.

Pagasa said the “super blue blood moon” is best viewed between 8:51 p.m. and 10:07 p.m., with the greatest eclipse at 9:29 p.m.

According to chief astronomer Mario Raymundo, the event should not be missed since out of the five eclipses in 2018, two lunar eclipses will only be visible in the country on the night of January 31st and July 27th.

“Ang buwan ay napakalaki so hindi na natin kailangan ng gamit para tignan ito. Hindi na rin natin kailangan ng protection sa mata unlike sa solar eclipse. Basta clear ang weather at malayo sa city lights, maaari natin itong makita saan man sa Pilipinas [The moon will be so large that we do not need equipment to see it. We also don’t need eye protection, unlike in solar eclipse. Under clear weather and away from city lights, we can see the event anywhere in the Philippines],” Raymundo said.