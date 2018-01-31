‘Super blue blood moon’ visible over PH skies for 4 hours—Pagasa

STARGAZERS will likely enjoy the rare sight of the “super blue blood moon” in the Philippines for at least four hours on Wednesday night, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The tri-phenomenon lunar event where the moon will become a super moon, blue moon and blood moon will likely be visible between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., Pagasa said.

“Ang buwan ay napakalaki so hindi na natin kailangan ng gamit para tignan ito. Hindi na rin natin kailangan ng protection sa mata unlike sa solar eclipse,” Mario Raymundo, Pagasa’s chief astronomer, told The Manila Times.

(The moon will be so big that no equipment is needed. We also don’t need protection for the eyes unlike in a solar eclipse.)

“Basta clear ang weather at malayo sa city lights, maaari natin itong makita saan man sa Pilipinas,” Raymundo said.

(As long as the weather is clear and far away from the city lights, we can see this anywhere in the Philippines.)

He said during the interview that the timing of the phases of the moon would be as follows:

* Start of penumbral eclipse: 6:49 p.m.

* Partial eclipse: 7:48 p.m.

* Greatest eclipse: 9:29 p.m.

* End of partial eclipse: 11:11 p.m.

* End of penumbral eclipse: 12:09 a.m.

He added that the super blue blood moon would best be viewed between 8:51 p.m. and 10:07 p.m., with the peak at 9:29 p.m.

Pagasa said that in a penumbral eclipse, the sun, Earth, and the moon would be perfectly aligned.

During this time, the moon will also likely appear bigger than its usual size and will be yellowish.

During a partial eclipse, the moon appears slightly bigger right before its blue moon phase or the phase when it would appear with a bluish tinge.

“Maaring merong parang mawawala sa buwan at kapag magstart na ang partial lunar eclipse, it will take an hour and 23 minutes,” said Dario de la Cruz, chief of Pagasa’s space science and astronomy section.

(It may appear that something is missing from the moon in the partial lunar eclipse that will take an hour and 23 minutes.)

Finally, during its blood moon stage at 8:51 p.m., the moon will appear with a reddish-copper shade, fully visible to the naked eye.

The penumbral eclipse will then end by 12:09 a.m. on Thursday.

Pagasa Astrological Observatory offers a free telescope viewing for stargazers and enthusiasts who want to witness the event.

Pagasa said that the super blue blood moon would also be seen from western South America, North America, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Eastern Africa.