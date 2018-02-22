SUPER STYLISH

Superdry

Bring back rebellious youth through the ‘90s grunge-inspired collection of Superdry. This season’s collection features bold picks of washed out pastels, remixed patterns, color blocking and distressed details, which when stylishly brought together help to create that air of confidence. In womenswear, the “Miami Wave” collection delights with pops of neon, soft metallics and sporty details, while subcultural influences with a youthful attitude can be seen across the menswear range.

Superdry is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Ayala Center Cebu, Shangri-La East Wing and SM Mega Fashion Hall.