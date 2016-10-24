Superal, 2 others make it to LPGA Final Stage

Princess Superal failed to break par in four days but safely made it to the LPGA and Symetra Tour Qualifying School Final Stage with a joint 40th effort despite a closing 73 in Stage 2 topped by Norway’s Marianne Skarpnod at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida Sunday (Monday in Manila).

Superal, who started the final round at 47th, continued to grope for form, hitting just one birdie against two bogeys for a 37-36 and a four-day total of 294 that included rounds of 73 and back-to-back 74s.

Though the former US Girls’ Junior champion easily made it to the top 80 and the Final Stage, her performance paled in comparison with her strong joint runner-up finish in Stage I in California last month.

“I’m happy with the result but I thought I could’ve played and scored better. I struggled with my irons and couldn’t make the putts,” said the former spearhead of Team The Country Club, who launched her pro career with back-to-back victories on the local circuit back home.

She only made eight birdies and had 14 bogeys in four days at the Bobcat and Panther courses.

Mia Piccio, a Symetra Tour campaigner, likewise earned another shot for an LPGA Tour card, finishing at joint 52nd with a 296 after a 73, while amateur Regan de Guzman also made it to the final stage despite a 75 for a 297 and a share of 62nd.

A total of 84 players from a starting field of 193 made the cut pegged at 300 and advanced to the Final Stage of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament set Nov. 30-Dec. 4 at the LPGA International in Daytona Beach, also in Florida.

Dottie Ardina, who had a strong windup in the Symetra Tour season, and Cyna Rodriguez, who debuted on the LPGA Tour this year, will join Superal, Piccio and De Guzman in the Final Stage along with Fil-Am Clariss Guce.

The top 20 will earn LPGA Tour membership cards for the 2017 season.

Skarpnord slowed down with a 71 after rounds of 69-68-69 as she took the low medal honors with a 277, five shots clear of world No. 2 amateur Bronte Law of England, who pooled a 282 after a 69 while American Angel Yin placed third with a 283 after a 68.