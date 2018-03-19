Superal takes aim at 2nd LPGT plum

Princess Superal brims with confidence as she heads to Riviera Golf and Country Club tomorrow (Wednesday), ready to go for a second straight Ladies Philippine Golf Tour crown in the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Classic in Silang, Cavite.

Supeal snapped a long title spell with a record-setting 16-stroke victory over Cyna Rodriguez in windy play at Tagaytay Highlands, making her the marked player in the P750,000 event which features practically the same field she dominated last week.

“I feel good after that big win and I’m really confident going to Riviera,” said Superal, who expects the same tough condition at the par-72 Couples layout during the 54-hole championship serving as the sixth leg of this year’s LPGT.

She is also bracing for her rivals’ big fightback, particularly Rodriguez, who is trying to recall the form that netted her multiple leg victories and three Order of Merit titles in the country’s premier ladies circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Chihiro Ikeda, meanwhile, hopes to play in full strength after a minor wrist injury hampered her bid at Highlands, which she led in the first round only to falter in the last 36 holes and end up a distant third.

Meanwhile, Chouvarest Chourkittisopon, a veteran of the Ladies European Tour, hopes to get into the mix early together with compatriot Amolkan Phalajivin, the best Thai finisher at fourth last week.

A host of top amateurs are also in the fold, including last week’s topnotcher Kristine Torralba, Laia Barro, Mafy Singson, Alex Etter, Samantha Dizon, Japanese Kelly Marutani, Koreans Rho Hyun Ji, Jang Yun Ji and Kim Hui Won and Canada’s Sharon Park.

Others vying in the event are former leg winner Sarah Ababa, Apple Fudolin, Eva Miñoza, Lucy Landicho, Jan Punzalan, Marvin Monsalve, Majorie Pulumbarit, Sheryl Villasencio, Sylvia Torres and Tracy Que.

Still, focus will be on Superal, who is on the final stage of her preparation for the Symetra Tour, which will start on April 6-8 in Beaumont, California.

Other backers of the event are Custom Clubmakers, BDO, Meralco, Sharp, KZGm PLDT, Champion, Summit Mineral Water and K&G Golf.