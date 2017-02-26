Superbods to spice up CT Ironman

The Century Tuna Superbods: The Underpants Run will again provide the sizzler of an appetizer to the much-awaited Ironman 70.3 when it is held on March 11 in Subic Bay.

The Ironman side-event will feature the country’s Superbods finalists – who will all be running alongside the fancied names of the sport. It will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Subic Yacht Club and pass through a scenic route along the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

Inspired by the tradition at Kona, home of the renowned Ironman World Championship, Century Tuna is staging the Superbods Underpants Run for the third straight year. It is also open to all participants of this year’s Ironman 70.3 as part of Century Tuna’s commitment to promote a fun local tradition that also gives back to the community.

Meanwhile, some of the world’s top-ranked and rising Ironmen brace for the CT Ironman 70.3 on March 12, also in Subic, with defending male champion Craig Alexander eyeing a second straight championship in the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run event organized and produced by Sunrise Events, Inc.

But Alexander faces a formidable set of rivals, headed by former 2015 champion Tim Reed, along with Tin Van Berkel, Dan Brown, David Mainwaring and Sam Betten of Australia, Germans Michael Raelert, Till Schramm and Johannes Moldan, Swiss Ruedi Wild and Sven Riederer, Eric Watson of Bahrain, Ritchie Nicholls of Great Britain, American Kevin Collington and South African Johan Stofberg.

Firming up the elite men’s cast are Kyle Buckingham of South Africa, Dan Wilson, Jake Montgomery, Jason Hall and Guy Crawford of Australia, and Benjamin Williams and Iain Alexandriris of the US.

Defending women’s champion Caroline Steffen, on the other hand, is priming up against Czech Radka Kahlefeldt, Germany’s Imke Oelerich, and Aussies Dimity Lee Duke, Kate Bevilaqua, Sarah Lester and Imogen Simmonds.