SuperStar Virgo to sail Filipinos to summertime destinations anew

Known as “the most popular cruise line in Asia,” Star Cruises has announced the return homeport deployment of SuperStar Virgo to take travel-loving Filipinos on summertime itineraries to Japan and Taiwan beginning March 5—and without the requirement of visas.

“Star Cruises is looking forward to returning to homeport in Manila after the fantastic support of our Filipino guests during last summer’s debut of the Jewels of the South China Seas itinerary,” Star Cruises president Ang Moo Lim announced at a media conference onboard the impressive ship, which docked on our shores on January 15.

“We are also proud to continue to support the Philippine tourism industry with the first-ever homeport deployment of an international cruise ship in Manila, providing more options for the booming Philippines outbound tourism industry and developing the fly and cruise market for the country,” he added.

Filipino focus

After its first deployment in Manila in 2017, SuperStar Virgo’s new summer cruises from Manila guarantee a scenic journey to the popular tourist hotspots of Naha and Ishigaki in Okinawa, Japan, and the vibrant port city of Keelung in Taiwan with easy access to Taipei. In time for the summer holidays, SuperStar Virgo’s five-night cruise will allow Filipinos to embark a new adventure visa-free.

“Since we launched last year, Star Cruises has been a part of history as the first international cruise line that homeported in the Philippines. For this deployment, 80 percent will be allotted to Filipino guests boarding from Manila supported by our Taiwan market. With around 2,600-capacity, we are expecting at least 2,000 Filipinos boarding every cruise sailing,” Sales and Marketing assistant vice president Andrea Manzano shared.

“I think this is a really good [offer]for Filipino travelers because it comes at your school vacation time when airfares naturally become more expensive,” added Lim.

Themed cruises

With key sailing dates during SuperStar Virgo’s three-month deployment in Manila, Filipinos are sure to enjoy unique cruise sailings.

Virgo launches the 2018 deployment with a throwback treat on March 5 as members of the ‘70s top Filipino bands The Boyfriends and VST & Co., serenade and croon their hits onboard the concert cruise. Featured too during the Holy Week sailing on March 30 are top Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) legends Alvin Patrimonio, Benjie Paras, Johnny Abarrientos and Jerry Cordinera in a sports cruise basketball clinic for kids and a “Legends” basketball showcase.

Meanwhile on Labor Day weekend on April 29, two top Filipino club DJs, Patty Tiu of Deuce and Tom Taus will give both young and old travelers unforgettable party nights.

Mothers, on the other hand, will be given a treat on the Mother’s Day Cruise on the May 9 sailing, with engaging activities available onboard for moms and their offspring. They will be serenaded no less by one of the country’s up-and-coming singers, Daryl Ong.

Finally, until May 29, junior cruisers can enjoy watching Pororo the Little Penguin and his friends onboard.

With 40 percent of its crew coming from the Philippines, Star Cruises said they definitely know what Filipinos like in terms of traveling.

“For Star Cruises, we offer value for money. We have luxurious accommodations from balcony to suite, inclusive of up to six meals a day. We offer a wide selection of meals, day-to-day activities from morning to night, all for the starting price of $640 during the April and May deployment,” Manzano noted.

“For the March cruise, it starts at $540 per person. What we really want to highlight, though, is that’s we’ve come up with the best offer for summer vacation, and in fact will accommodate passengers below 12 years old for free. They can travel or go on a cruise during this deployment as the third and or fourth person joining their parents,” she added.

Rounding up, Manzano reiterated how this option for travel will truly allow more Filipinos to afford seeing the world in an incomparable experience on sea.