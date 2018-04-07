Supply chain financing in the digital era

We are now living in a digital era. Everything that we do — from hailing a taxi to shopping for clothes — has been transformed in the last 10 years and is still evolving. Traditional ways and means of doing things are now becoming more digital and automated. Technology companies like Google, Uber, Airbnb, Amazon and PayPal are disrupting different industries around the world to bring solutions that no other company has ever brought to the table before. Gone are the days when hundreds of people would go to the streets hailing a taxi under the heat of the sun; it is now possible to get a ride on your phone. No driver has to use a physical map and compass anymore now that Waze is changing the way we navigate places.

There are many innovations like these that are emerging every day. This change has enabled millions of people to solve their problems, changing lives for the better. As a result, people’s expectations on the delivery of products and services have changed. Efficiency, automation and convenience are now valued by consumers more than ever. Technology-driven products are now considered more of a must-have rather than good-to-have.

This is what created a gap in what consumers expect and what the financial services industry can offer. More and more people expect financial services to be delivered efficiently through technology, instead of having to do it the old, traditional way.

Imagine bringing technology to empower small businesses in the Philippines. Big challenges faced by SMEs every day hinder their growth and prosperity. In particular, lack of access to capital has remained a daunting issue. Banks just cannot serve every single business in the market due to strict regulatory restrictions. This has a huge negative knock-on effects on other businesses as well as the larger economy. The role of technology then is to solve this problem in order to unlock the potential that many businesses have.

If you are a business owner, how many times have you said “no” to your client because you do not have the capital to fulfill their order? You’ve probably experienced this a number of times already, especially during seasons when demand for your product or service was so high that you didn’t have enough capacity to take on another order or project.

Ironically, strong businesses face this problem of lack of capital when in the fast growth phase –when the business is growing so fast that you realize more resources are needed to keep the momentum going. While this is a sign that you’re doing something right, it is also important to act fast to avoid the risk of losing revenues you could have been earning if only you had more capital to meet large client demands.

One key factor in succeeding in any business is being able to manage supply chains efficiently. A supply chain is the sequence of processes involved in the production and distribution of products and services. Managing this efficiently will ensure the smooth flow of products and services across the supply chain, allowing the seamless process of growing a business. This is a crucial aspect of managing any business, especially in manufacturing industries. Doing this well will help bring down costs, increase productivity and provide stability to your business.

What financial products can help SMEs manage supply chains? Many financial companies provide credit lines, purchase order financing, factoring, invoice financing, check discounting, and the like. These ease supply chains by taking the financial burden away from SMEs. By having access to finance supply chains, businesses will be able to experience increased reliability, lower working capital requirements, and increased revenues.

Not surprisingly, it is now possible to get all the benefits of supply chain financing just by using your smartphone to access funds in less than a week. This is exactly what financial technology (fintech) lending companies around the world are enabling businesses to do. In the Philippines, the innovation is not yet apparent, but these companies are already starting to emerge. Truly, supply chain financing in the digital era is promising. By using technology to design and deliver financial services, increasing access to finance for SMEs — the lifeblood of the economy — is now within arms reach.

Patricia Lynn Cañaveral is a part of the team behind First Circle, a financial technology company that provides strong businesses with supply chain financing to meet larger client demands. The company enables SMEs access purchase order and invoice financing through their mobile app. For more information on how to finance your business with First Circle, visit www.firstcircle.ph or send an email to tricia.canaveral@firstcircle.com.