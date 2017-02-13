Supply, prices of goods in Surigao remain stable – DTI

Supply and prices of goods in earthquake-hit Surigao del Norte remain “normal”, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Sec. Ramon Lopez assured Monday.

“Basically, normal supply conditions here in Surigao. Prices are stable since flow of goods is not affected and passing through ports and by land from Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao,” said Lopez who is in Surigao del Norte to conduct an assessment of the situation there.

Supply of goods in the province remains stable because most of supermarkets were not damaged by the earthquake last Friday evening, he said.

“Most supermarkets and stores like Parkway Mall, Absolute Essential Traders, TT and Company were not affected. Only Gaisanao Mall was affected as some walls collapsed,” Lopez said.

Moreover, DTI will roll out Diskwento Caravan on Tuesday to offer goods at lower prices.

The department is ready to assist damaged livelihood caused by evening through its livelihood fund and the Pondo para sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso (P3) Program, the DTI chief noted.

“We’ll do Diskwento Caravan starting Tuesday. We will talk also to affected Gaisano Mall to bring out and sell their goods,” Lopez said.

“We also have livelihood fund for affected microbusinesses and also funding like P3 to micro borrowers,” he added. PNA