‘Support drive vs ‘colorum’ vehicles’

The Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) will convene all mall operators in Metro Manila in a meeting to ask for their cooperation in the government’s drive against colorum vehicles, which operate without a franchise. Tim Orbos, head of I-ACT and concurrent Undersecretary for Road Transport of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), said he will meet with the mall operators on Thursday to warn them about harbouring colorum vehicles in their respective terminals. “We need to remind the mall operators of their responsibility not to allow [such]vehicles in their terminals, otherwise, they will be made answerable for this,” Orbos added. Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Memorandum Circular Number 2017-030 prohibits establishments from allowing colorum vehicles within their terminals. LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra is also expected to attend the meeting. Under the memorandum, after due notice and hearing, terminal operators shall be subjected to a hefty fine depending on the colorum vehicles illegally operating within their terminal. “We are assuring the public that there won’t be any let-up in this campaign, so we are seeking the support of mall operators to have their terminals compliant with the LTFRB guidelines for off-street terminal operations and making them colorum-free,” Orbos said. There are 195 malls in Metro Manila, 16 of which are along EDSA. These malls also serve as transport hubs as they house terminals for UV Express, taxis, buses and jeepneys.