Support FOR IP communities URGED

BACOLOD CITY: Mayor Emmanuel Aranda of Binalbagan, Negros Occidental has called for the recognition of Indigenous People (IPs) and give full support to their needs, during the hosting of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples recently. He said about 1,000 IPs are either on scholarship or getting support from the municipal government as well as livelihood and employment program as members of the town’s ‘Bantay Bukid.’ He encouraged them to adopt effective and modern living to make their projects sustainable while upholding their culture. About 3,000 from the different provinces in Region 6 attended the activity that recognizes the rights of the IPs from bio-cultural diversity, ancestral domain, environment, livelihood, education, Gender and Development and sustainable development. Pablito Gonzales, IP coordinator, said that in southern Negros Occidental, they been formally organized since 2014 with estimated 153,000 population mostly belonging to the Ati and Bukidnon tribe. There are 47 community-based IP organizations and 25 community-based chapters of IP youths – all under the Confederation of Indigenous Peoples Organizations in Southern Negros Occ., headed by Kalayan (supreme chief) Jonathan Camanso.