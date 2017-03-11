‘Support Rabies Awareness Month’

Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno has called on local chief executives (LCEs) to support the Rabies Awareness Month this March with theme, “Rabies Iwasan, Alaga’y Pabakunahan.” He enjoined all LCEs to mobilize their respective Provincial/City Veterinary Offices and Municipal Agriculture Offices to support the event by implementing control measures for the prevention and eradication of rabies, being one of the public health problems in the country. Sueno urges governors and mayors to undertake activities to raise awareness about rabies mitigation and responsible pet or animal ownership. The Department of Health (DOH) defines rabies as human infection that occurs after a transdermal bite or scratch by an infected animal like dogs and cats. It can be transmitted when infectious material, usually saliva, comes into direct contact with a victim’s fresh skin lesions. It may also occur, though in very rare cases, through inhalation of virus-containing spray or through organ transplants. DOH’s data shows rabies is considered a neglected disease which is 100 percent fatal although preventable.