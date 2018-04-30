Support seen from S&P upgrade

The stock market’s direction could go either way this week, analysts said, depending on investor reception to a US Federal Reserve meeting, upcoming data releases and fresh earnings reports.

A Standard and Poor’s outlook upgrade for the Philippines could provide support and keep the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) from returning to lows hit last week, Timson Securities trade Jervin de Celis said.

“We have the [May1-2] FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting … which as of today has a 93.3 percent chance of a 25 basis point hike,” Timson said.

“First quarter gross domestic product (growth) for the eurozone will also be reported. However, a slower GDP growth is seen as per general consensus,” he added.

“So, I think with the recent credit rating upgrade for the Philippines, the market might be able to weather the rate hike … The Philippine Stock Exchange index may retest the 7,800 to 7,900 range,” he added.

Eagle Equities, Inc research head Chris Mangun, on the other had, expects a different scenario to pan out during the shortened four-day trading week.

Philippine markets will be closed on May 1, Tuesday, in observance of Labor Day.

“As we go into the new trading week, I think we will continue to see a weaker market as we investors continue to wait on the sidelines for a bottom in the index,” Mangun said.

“With only four trading days … I am expecting a lower turnover value and because of this we may finally end the week below 7,700 to test the next support at 7,500,” he added.

“Several blue-chips held their key support levels which tells me that we may see a bottom soon.”

The PSEi on Friday extended a rebound from a one-year low earlier in the week, with investor sentiment said to have been buoyed by the S&P outlook upgrade and prospects for peace between North and South Korea.

The benchmark index—which dropped to the 7,500 level on Tuesday—capped the trading week with a return to 7,700 territory by adding 1.36 percent or 103.60 points to close at 7,721.02.

The broader All Shares, meanwhile, grew by 1.17 percent or 53.78 points to finish at 4,671.83.