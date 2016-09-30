Supporters urge Trump to up debate game

COUNCIL BLUFFS, United States: It’s 10 days to America’s next presidential debate, but some of Donald Trump’s most ardent admirers agree: he must do better — focus more on policy, and hit Hillary Clinton harder.

Most mainstream political analysts gave Democrat Clinton, the 68-year-old former first lady, senator and secretary of State the upper hand in this week’s television clash watched by 84 million.

The Republican billionaire insists otherwise. But even some of his die-hard fans agreed at a rally in Iowa Wednesday that he could do better on October 9 in St Louis, Missouri.

“I think he needs more gumption,” said retired waitress Martha Killion, 74, in the town of Council Bluffs, separated by just a river from the neighboring Nebraska.

“I can’t believe that he did not come back and attack her,” she said, recalling the 90-minute slog in which Clinton landed a series of punches on her opponent that left Trump floundering toward the end.

The New York Times reported that campaign advisers, concerned that his focus and objectives had “dissolved” during the debate, plan to drill him on crucial answers, facts and counterattacks for next time.