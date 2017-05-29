Supreme Chonburi subdue Rebisco PSL Manila

Rebisco PSL Manila stood its ground against unbeaten team and title contender Supreme Chonburi VC of Thailand before dropping a 25-20, 25-12, 18-25, 27-25 decision Monday in the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championships in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan.

Just when everybody thought they would fold against the import-laded Thai club, the Rebisco spikers fought off spike after spike through Jaja Santiago, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Aby Marano who got adulation from the big crowd here at Boris Alexandrov Sports Palace here.

Rebisco ruffled the Thais’ feathers after coming up strong in the third, riding on the Filipino trio’s scoring binges that sent alarm signals at Supreme bench.

And in the fourth, Rebisco survived two match points, both by Gonzaga’s hits to extend the frame. The Thais got a lift from a bad call by referee who ruled a Supreme hit touched ball when it went straight out.

National head coach Francis Vicente praised his players for giving an inspired performance. “We played well today, but the referees call didn’t come our way,” he said.

Now the Philippines can still finish fifth in the tourney if it wins its last two matches.

Santiago topscored with 22 points, while Gonzaga added 14. Marano finished with 13 including three blocks. Ces Molina scored five while Kim Fajardo and Mika Reyes added three.

It was Supreme’s fourth triumph in as many games in the tournament that the Thais won five times before.

The all-Filipino Rebisco Spikers lost fourth straight but Monday’s match was their best in this edition which they will use to prepare for the Southeast Asian Games in August.

Supreme import Fatou Niane Diouck accounted for 28 points, while Kongyot Ajcharaporn added 14 for Supreme.