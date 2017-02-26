Supreme court dismisses clerk of court over fund mess

THE Supreme Court (SC) dismissed a clerk of court in Marawi City from missing funds several years ago. In a full court ruling, the High Tribunal found Ashary Alauya, Clerk of Court VI of the Shari’a District Court in Lanao del Sur, guilty of gross neglect of duty, dishonesty and grave misconduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. The court effectively dismissed him from the service with cancellation of eligibility and forfeiture of all his retirement benefits except his accrued leave credits, “and with perpetual disqualification for reemployment in any branch or instrumentality of the government, including government-owned or controlled corporations.” The case stemmed from the financial audit conducted on the books of accounts of the city’s Shari’ a District Court, covering the period of March 1992 to February 2003 and March 2005 to August 2013.