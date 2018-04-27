Supreme Court issues TRO vs Cabadbaran City recall elections

The Supreme Court (SC) issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the scheduled recall elections on May 5 in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte.

In a two page-resolution dated April 24, 2018 in Baguio City, the SC en banc, issued the TRO granting the appeal of Mayor Katrina Marie Mortola.

Deputy Clerk of Court Anna-Li R. Papa-Gombio signed and promulgated the resolution.

“The Court resolved to… (I)ssue a Temporary Restraining Order, effective immediately and continuing until further orders from this court, enjoining the public respondents from enforcing or implementing the Comelec en Banc’s Resolution dated March 20, 2018 in E.M. No. 18-004 (RCL)-A and from further continuing any act or proceeding relevant thereto, or arising out of, or in connection with the same,” the resolution read.

The SC TRO shall be without duration.

Earlier, the Comelec issued a 58-page resolution setting May 5 for the Cabadbaran City recall elections.

Subject of the recall petition is Mortola for supposed loss of trust and confidence in her leadership.

Defeated mayoral bet Judy Amante filed the recall petition against Mortola on August 7, 2017.