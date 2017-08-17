Supreme Court reorganizes 3 divisions

The Supreme Court (SC) has reorganized its three divisions in view of the retirement of two senior justices.

Special Order 2468, dated August 14, 2017, signed by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, tapped newly appointed SC Justice Alexander Gesmundo as the fifth member of the 3rd Division.

Another new member of the court is Justice Andres Reyes Jr., who shall now sit in the 2nd Division.

The movement was caused by the retirement of Justice Bienvenido Reyes last July 6 and Justice Jose Catral Mendoza last August 13.

The latest special order amends Special Order 2467, dated July 31, 2017, which was also signed by Sereno.

The division assignments are:

(a) First Division–Chief Justice (Sereno), the fourth in seniority as working chairman (Teresita Leonardo-de Castro), the seventh in seniority (Mariano del Castillo), the 10th in seniority (Francis Jardeleza) and the 13th in seniority (Noel Tijam).

(b) Second Division–the second in seniority as chairman (Antonio Carpio), the fifth in seniority (Diosdado Peralta), the eighth in seniority (Estela Perlas-Bernabe), the 11th in seniority (Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa) and the 14th in seniority (Andres Reyes Jr.).

(c) Third Division–the third in seniority as chairman (Presbitero Velasco Jr.), the sixth in seniority (Lucas Bersamin), the ninth in seniority (Marvic Mario Victor Leonen), the 12th in seniority (Samuel Martires) and the 15th in seniority (Alexander Gesmundo).