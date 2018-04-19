Supreme Court ruling vindicates Arroyo

The camp of former President Gloria Arroyo welcomed the Supreme Court ruling declaring the issuance by former Justice Secretary Leila de Lima of a watch list order as illegal, saying it was a triumph for the rule of law.

“It was clear from the very start that Secretary [Leila] de Lima had no legal basis to issue such order against the former president. It is, therefore, not at all surprising that a unanimous Supreme Court has struck it down for being unconstitutional,” Laurence Arroyo, lawyer of the former president, said in a statement.

De Lima prevented the former president, now a Pampanga representative, from leaving in November 2011 to seek medical attention for her problematic neck.

“She (de Lima) issued a patently invalid order to please an administration that was irrationally hostile against the former president. Hers was an act unworthy of the office of Secretary of Justice,” Mrs. Arroyo’s counsel added.

Before being appointed as Justice secretary, de Lima served as the chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) from 2008 to 2010 under the Arroyo presidency.

De Lima won a Senate seat in 2016 but she has been in detention for over a year on drug-related charges.