Supreme Court set for landmark Brexit ruling

LONDON: The British government’s Brexit plan will be put to the test on Tuesday with a landmark court ruling on whether it has the right to kick-start the country’s European Union departure without parliamentary approval. The 11 Supreme Court judges are expected to rule against the government in a move which could delay Prime Minister Theresa May triggering Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, which would formally begin exit negotiations. Tuesday’s decision follows a High Court ruling against the government in November, in a case that attracted protests and abuse against the lead claimant. Businesswoman Gina Miller said she has suffered death threats and racist taunts since bringing the case. “Things that were considered unacceptable are now acceptable,” she told Agence France-Presse ahead of the Supreme Court decision. Anger was also directed at the High Court judges following their decision, being branded “Enemies of the People” by one newspaper.

AFP