Supreme Court stops weak case against Aquino et al

THE Supreme Court appears set to review the weak charges filed against former President Benigno Aquino 3rd and two others in connection with the botched counter-terrorist operation in Mamasapano, Maguindanao that led to the deaths of 44 police commandos.

In a three-page resolution, a copy of which was obtained by The Manila Times, the court’s First Division issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the Ombudsman and Sandiganbayan in indicting and trying Aquino for the simple crime of “usurpation of authority.”

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales had cleared Aquino, former Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Allan Purisima and former PNP Special Action Force director Getulio Napenas of the crime of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide.

“The Court Resolves….to Issue a Temporary Restraining Order as prayed for, effective immediately, and continuing until further orders from this Court enjoining: (a) the Office of the Ombudsman and/all persons acting upon its orders or in its place or stead from implementing the assailed Consolidated Resolution and Consolidated Order dated June 13, 2017 and September 5, 2017, respectively , in OMB-C-C-16-0419 , OMB-C-C-16-0435 and OMB-C-C-16-0448 insofar as it dismissed the complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide against respondents Benigno Simeon C. Aquino III, Alan LM Purisima and former Special Action Force director Getulio Napenas Jr. and from further proceedings in the subject cases,” the resolution read.

President Duterte had slammed Morales for the “slap on the wrist” on Aquino when the Ombudsman filed the case of usurpation of authority against Aquino and dismissed the charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide.

He said it was a “silly” charge against Aquino and that it seemed to be designed to fail in court.

Aquino tapped then suspended PNP chief Purisima on the execution of Oplan Exodus, the operation against Malaysian bomb maker Zulkifli Bin-hir alias Marwan and Filipino bandit leader Basit Usman, in Mamasapano on January 25, 2015.

The operation neutralized Marwan but also resulted in an encounter with members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters. Forty-four SAF troopers perished as they were moving out of the area. Eighteen Moro fighters and five civilians also died in the encounter.

Aside from the TRO, the high court also ordered “to implead the Sandiganbayan as party respondent in these cases.”

“The Sandiganbayan are hereby Enjoined from proceeding with the Arraignment of private respondents in these cases,” the resolution stated.

Double jeopardy

Once Aquino is arraigned for the simple crime of usurpation of authority at the Sandiganbayan, the principle of double jeopardy sets in and the former president will escape being charged with a higher crime of 44 counts of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide.

Four justices of the First Division agreed to issue a TRO against the Ombudsman and Aquino. These are Associate Justices Teresita Leonardo-de Castro, Mariano del Castillo, Francis Jardeleza and Noel Tijam.

This case reached the high court after two relatives of elite policemen who were killed in the bloody Mamasapano incident asked the court to nullify the decision of the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with the criminal liability of Aquino.

The Office of the Ombudsman indicted Aquino for usurpation of official functions under Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code and violation of Section 3(a) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act before the Sandiganbayan.

In their petition, Felicitas Nacino, mother of Police Officer 2 (PO2) Nicky Nacino Jr., and Helen Ramacula, mother of PO2 Rodel Ramacula, as well as the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption urged the court to nullify the Ombudsman’s decision that dismissed the reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide charges they had filed against Aquino, Purisima and Napeñas.

The petition also called on the high court to direct the Ombudsman to file reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide cases in court against Aquino, Purisima and Napeñas.

“In sending the PNP SAF to a high-risk mission based on an operational plan that the Senate Report [on the Mamasapano probe]aptly summed up as ‘poorly planned and executed,’ ‘intentionally broke the chain of command,’ ‘was not followed to details,’ ‘badly coordinated’ and with ‘badges of failure from the very start’ herein respondents set into motion the chain of events that eventually led to the untimely death of the SAF 44,” the petition read.

The Ombudsman, however, accused Aquino of influencing Purisima, forcing him to defy his preventive suspension and the PNP chain of command which was then under the PNP officer in charge, retired deputy director general Leonardo Espina.

The Ombudsman opined that Purisima gave instructions, received reports and recommendations, and approved the actions of Napeñas during the anti-terror operation.

“Aquino fully knew that Purisima was under preventive suspension from office and that it was Officer-In-Charge PNP chief Leonardo Espina who had the authority to oversee the preparation for and conduct of Oplan Exodus, to the damage of public interest,” the case stated.